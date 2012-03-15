* Cocoa pressured by forecast for global surplus
* Arabica remains above recent 17-month low
* Sugar climbs after hitting key technical levels
(Updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Michelle Martin
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 Cocoa futures
tumbled more than 5 percent to a one-month low in heavy volume
on Thursday, after a forecast of a
larger-than-expected global surplus triggered automatic sell
orders.
Sugar moved sharply in the other direction, soaring more
than 3 percent after hitting key technical levels, while coffee
moved quietly higher.
May cocoa futures on ICE tumbled to close down $93,
or 4 percent, at $2,221 a tonne, the lowest settlement since
Feb. 13, after earlier falling 5.9 percent to $2,177.
"A well-known analyst in the market was out overnight
stating that he now has a very large surplus for this current
year, and that's really what's driving the market lower," one
London-based trader said.
The closely-followed analyst's forecast for a surplus in
the 2011/12 crop year is in stark contrast to the expectation by
many for a global deficit. Last year, leading cocoa trader Olam
International Ltd's forecast a 100,000 tonne deficit
and in February the International Cocoa Organization called for
a 71,000 tonne deficit.
The move lower triggered sell-stops and volume shot up above
38,000 lots, the highest level in five weeks, preliminary
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Liffe May cocoa futures dropped 60 pounds, or 4
percent, to end at 1,446 pounds a tonne, after earlier setting a
one-month low of 1,424 pounds a tonne.
RAW SUGAR JUMPS
Raw sugar futures jumped on investor buying, sparked mainly
by technically motivated covering in the sweetener, dealers
said.
May raw sugar on ICE jumped 1.06 cent, or 4.3
percent, to close at 25.50 cents a lb.
The May contract surged above the 200-day moving
average at 24.79 cents per lb. On the spot-month basis,
the 50-day and 100-day moving averages stood at 24.44 and 24.39
cents. Once the contract raced past those levels, automatic
pre-placed computer orders powered the market higher, they said.
"The chart is a little bit more friendly," said Country
Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith.
He said higher grains prices boosted sugar as well, but
there was no direct fundamental news in the sweetener that
accounted for the advance.
"The speed of the advance in values seems to have caught the
market by surprise. With physical traders saying that there is
little physical demand at present, and we can only assume that
the rally is technical," Nick Penney of Sucden Financial wrote
in a note.
Dealers said a recent widening in the front month's premium
SB-1=R may reflect concerns that the harvest in top producer
Brazil could be delayed.
London May white sugar futures jumped $21.10, or 3.3
percent, to finish at $670 per tonne.
Coffee futures felt a slight lift from the weak U.S. dollar,
dealers said.
May arabicas on ICE closed up 1.70 cent, or 0.9
percent, at $1.8530 per lb, after falling in early trade. ICE
arabica dipped to a 17-month low of $1.8105 on Monday and
remained technically oversold on the 14-day relative strength
index.
Arabica futures are set for a short-term bounce, analysts
said earlier this week, after the market dropped roughly 12
percent within two weeks, reaching the deepest oversold
territory since 2000.
Benchmark Liffe May robusta coffee futures rose $31,
or 1.5 percent, to end at $2,034 a tonne.
Dealers said the market was underpinned by concern there
could be a repeat of the sharp widening of the nearby premium,
which occurred last month with the March contract.
March's premium to May peaked at around $200 per tonne last
month as funds covered a short position before subsequently
falling back to around level money.
"People are worried a similar thing will happen on May as
happened on March. I get the impression people are only trading
it as and when they have to, and I would have thought the trade
has covered unless they have coffee to deliver," the London
dealer said.
May's premium to July LRC-2=R closed at $30.
(Additional reporting by Rene Pastor in New York and Nigel Hunt
in London; editing by Jane Baird and Marguerita Choy)