* India might export another 1 million T sugar - trade
* Many dealers away before cocoa trade dinner in London
* Coffee players expect big Brazil arabica harvest
By Rene Pastor and David Brough
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 4 Raw sugar futures
extended their rebound o n F riday on short-covering following
several days of heavy selling and on expectations consumer
demand may pick up after prices tumbled to a one-year low this
week.
Arabica coffee weakened further to finish at a 19-month low,
while cocoa ended down in light business as players prepared for
a major trade dinner in London later in the day.
The London softs markets will be closed on Monday for the
May Day holiday. The ICE exchange said last month it would delay
its opening on Mo nday to 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) because of
London's holiday.
ICE July raw sugar rose 0.16 cent to close at 20.81
cents per lb, having rebounded from near a year low it had hit
on Wednesday. London August white sugar added $6.30, or
1.1 percent, to close at $566.10 per tonne.
"The market's oversold," said Alex Oliveira, senior sugar
analyst at brokerage Newedge USA, adding that sugar had been
expected to rebound after several days of selling.
Nick Penney of brokerage Sucden Financial said a weaker
Brazilian real and Indian rupee against the dollar had put a cap
on values as producers hedged positions, and that the market
faced key resistance in the medium term around 21.50 cents per
lb.
"Overall, we expect the trend to be lower as there is plenty
of physical availability," Penney said in a note. "A rebound
through resistance may generate some stop-loss buying by recent
shorts but we feel it will prove to be short-lived."
The millstone around sugar's neck is bumper supplies.
The 2011/12 world sugar surplus could stand at above 6
million tonnes, up from a 5.2-million-tonne surplus as projected
in February, preliminary figures from the International Sugar
Organization showed.
The London-based ISO will release its third revision of the
2011/12 (October-September) world sugar balance in mid-May.
"I don't see any changes (fundamentally)," Oliveira said. "I
don't want to be long here."
Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar futures
and options in the week to May 1, for the third straight week,
bringing it to the lowest level since January, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed post-market.
They trimmed their net short position in U.S. cocoa and cut
their net short position slightly in arabica coffee, the data
showed.
COCOA FINISHES LOWER, COFFEE MIXED
Cocoa settled easier in New York and London.
Eric Sivry, head of Marex Spectron's agriculture options
brokerage, said activity was thin with many traders away from
their desks for the London cocoa trade dinner.
"It's been busy in the earlier part of the week with very
volatile movements. People will stick with a strict minimum
today and avoid doing anything extraordinary," Sivry said.
New York's July cocoa futures fell $18 to finish at
$2,289 a tonne. London July cocoa declined 8 pounds to
close at 1,526 pounds per tonne.
Coffee futures traded mixed, with arabicas down and robusta
futures climbing.
July arabicas on ICE fell 1.20 cents to close at
$1.746 per lb, the lowest settlement for the second-position
contract since October 2010.
London July robusta coffee was up $44, or 2.23
percent, to settle at $2,019 per tonne.
(Graphic on arabica/robusta coffee arbitrage:
)
Stefan Uhlenbrock, analyst with Germany-based F.O. Licht,
said arabica prices were likely to remain in a downward trend on
expectations of a large Brazilian harvest, while news that
Vietnamese exports had accelerated weighed on robustas.
"For the time being, there is enough coffee around so it's
more or less bearish," Uhlenbrock said.
The benchmark July contract for arabicas has been rangebound
since hitting an 18-month low in mid-April. The market's tumble
below the 40-day moving average at $1.8275 per lb and 26-day
moving average at $1.8079 on Thu rsday, attracted some
chart-based selling, dealers said.
"The roasters, every time they're patient and wait, the
market comes to them and they buy it cheaper, so there's not
really a drive on the part of the roaster to buy it," a U.S.
dealer said.
June options expire on Friday next week, and heavy open
interest at $1.75 per lb helped to keep the market hovering
around that level, dealers said.