* Strong U.S. dollar weighs as euro fears rekindled
* El Nino could affect cocoa supply - Macquarie
By Rene Pastor and Naomi O'Leary
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Soft commodity markets
ended mixed Thursday in subdued trade, with ICE cocoa values
down on investor sales due to the stronger dollar and robusta
coffee falling after touching an eight-month peak.
The dollar rose to a four-month high against a basket of
currencies as worries about the possibility that Greece could
exit the euro zone pushed investors toward the perceived safety
of the U.S. currency.
"It has been lethargic," said The Price Group analyst Jack
Scoville. "Interest (in soft commodities) is minimal at the
moment."
Volume of softs traded in New York ranged from 3 to nearly
40 percent below the 30-day norm near the close of trade,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
New York's July cocoa contract dropped $68, or almost
3 percent, to finish at $2,224 per tonne. London's July cocoa
futures shed 13 pounds to end at 1,528 pounds per tonne.
U.S. cocoa futures tumbled on pressure from the weak
sterling against the dollar, feeling strong resistance
just above the session high at the 100-day moving average of
$2,294 per tonne, basis July, dealers said.
"A stronger dollar is making New York much more expensive in
foreign currency terms, while London is holding up better," a
London-based broker said, referring to the deepening euro zone
crisis due to fears that Greece could exit the euro.
Macquarie Bank, in its latest agricultural forecast, gave a
bullish outlook for cocoa prices overall.
"Next season, as the global economy picks up slightly,
demand should rise -- but the potential El Niño (weather
phenomenon) could impair supply growth, and the global market
could move back to deficit, supporting prices," it said.
El Nino is a warming of the Pacific ocean that can disrupt
weather patterns, causing drought in countries such as
Indonesia, the World's No. 3 cocoa producer.
COFFEE MIXED AND SUGAR FIRMER
Coffee finished mixed and sugar was modestly higher.
London robusta coffee futures fell back from an
eight-month high of $2,220 a tonne touched earlier on Thursday,
under pressure from the firmer dollar.
July robustas slipped $2 to close at $2,187 per
tonne. July arabica futures increased 1.30 cents to
conclude at $1.801 per lb.
Dealings were light with a general lack of interest in the
market as top grower Brazil begins its harvest, which is widely
expected to be a bumper crop.
The strong demand for robusta beans that has fueled the
recent rally in prices was partly caused by a rise in arabica
prices in 2011 which led consumers to switch to cheaper coffee
brands at a time of slowing economic growth, Macquarie said.
Macquarie's soft commodities analyst Kona Haque said she
expected robusta prices to remain well-supported.
"For the next few months robusta prices could remain pretty
bullish, until we see a supply response," she told Reuters.
Macquarie said it saw potential for further downside in
arabica prices as Brazil's coffee harvest proceeds.
"We understand that the Brazilians, who are just starting to
harvest their coffee crop, are under-hedged -- implying we will
likely see more selling pressure over the remainder of Q2
(second quarter)," the research note said.
Sugar futures were steadier, with further advances crimped
by abundant supplies flowing out of top grower Brazil and the
prospect of further exports by India.
ICE July raw sugar rose 0.13 cent to finish at 20.86
cents per lb. London's August white sugar gained 80
cents to end at $577.50 per tonne.
The Macquarie research forecast a 2012/13 global sugar
surplus of 3.45 million tonnes, compared with a surplus of 6.39
million tonnes seen in 2011/12.
The bank said that while abundant supplies had weighed on
prices, Brazilian mills could soon allocate cane to ethanol
production instead of sugar.
"We are getting closer to the ethanol parity prices
(currently at 18.75c/lb), and if prices were to fall any further
than this, then Brazilian mills will be incentivised to produce
ethanol rather than sugar," the research note said.