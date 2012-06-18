* Greek election results bump fades in softs complex

* Skittish investors turn focus to Spain; macro trade rules (Adds closing prices in sugar and coffee)

By Rene Pastor and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 18 Arabica coffee stumbled to a two-year low o n M onday, and the weakness was matched by the sugar and cocoa markets, as initial market enthusiasm for poll wins by pro-bailout parties in Greece was overshadowed by rising worries over Spain and the wider euro zone.

Investors became pessimistic about the nagging debt crisis confronting the European monetary union.

"We got the euphoria and now we're (fearful) about Spain," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. "Everybody is still worried about what's going on over there."

September arabica futures shed 0.50 cent to finish at $1.515 per lb, after touching $1.501, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since mid-June 2010.

Robusta futures on Liffe eased, with September off $27, or 1.28 percent, to close at $2,079 per tonne.

Arabica coffee futures fell as the trade focused on the dollar after Greek elections.

"The arabicas market is being driven by speculators. It has become a macro play," said Kona Haque, soft commodities analyst with Macquarie Bank. "The Brazilian harvest has been priced in, but this doesn't mean that prices will pull up from here."

Nick Gentile, chief of trading for commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey, said Brazilians were selling into the market for currency reasons and disagreed with the idea the large crop in Brazil has been completely priced in.

"The hedge fund world is not going to take a bullish stance in coffee when there is a 50-million bag crop that's going to be coming to the market place," he said.

Roasters were seen as well-covered with no urgency to buy, allowing the market to continue to drop, dealers said.

Europe's cash coffee market saw strong demand for Brazilian beans this week as a major multinational food company stepped in to purchase them, traders said.

SUGAR MIXED, COCOA ENDS LOWER

Sugar futures were mixed, with raw sugar seeing mostly spread trade as investors braced for expiration of the spot July contract next week.

July's premium to October SB-1=R rose to 0.96 cent, from 0.85 cent earlier in the session, supported by delays to Brazil's harvest that could limit the amount of sugar available.

July raw sugar futures rose 0.02 cent to end at 20.86 cents per lb. The front month dipped to 18.86 cents on June 4, its lowest level since August 2010.

The rest fell, with key October down 0.02 cent to finish at 19.99 cents per lb.

Myrto Sokou, technical analyst with Sucden Financial Research, said a breach of the recent 18.86 cents low could trigger a test of lower support at 18.50 cents a lb.

London August white sugar rose $9.70, or 1.66 percent, to settle at $595.30 per tonne.

Cocoa futures finished lower.

Dealers were focused on development of the main crop in West Africa, the world's main cocoa-growing region. They noted that producer sales from the second-largest grower, Ghana, weighed on prices in recent sessions.

ICE September cocoa futures dropped $58, or 2.58 percent, to close at $2,189 per tonne.

Sucden Financial's Sokou saw strong support in ICE second-month cocoa futures near $2,030-2,031 per tonne.

"We have this $2,270 area (basis September) that's almost like a triple top," said Atlantic Capital Advisors' Gentile. "Until we can get through $2,271, that's resistance, the short-term traders are going to play the short side."

London September cocoa futures dropped 36 pounds, or 2.3 percent, to end at 1,513 pounds per tonne.

"We tend to think that the cocoa market is not ready just yet for a proper rally (more than 200 pounds per tonne higher) and may retrace first," broker Marex Spectron said in a report. (Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)