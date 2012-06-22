* Economic worries keep softs complex on defensive

* Eyes on Brazil frost season in arabica market

* Czarnikow sees '12/13 sugar surplus topping '11/12 (Updates paragraph 2, adds paragraph 18)

By Rene Pastor and Sarah McFarlane

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 22 Soft commodity markets tumbled across the board o n F riday as worries about the global economy and pressure from the steep sell-off the previous day kept sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on the defensive.

Other commodity markets also were weak. Copper hit six-month lows, while oil saw a weekly decline of nearly 7 percent despite bouncing up from an 18-month low.

"What we're seeing is fallout from yesterday's performance," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago.

On Thursday, coffee rose, budding the commodities sell-off, when the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index slid more than 2 percent, its biggest daily drop since mid-December.

September arabica coffee on ICE sank 2.90 cents, or by 1.8 percent, to close at $1.559 per lb. The contract was just above the two-year low for the second position at $1.501 hit earlier this week.

Robusta futures on Liffe eased, with September down $47, or 2.2 percent, to close at $2,032 per tonne.

Arabica prices seesawed this week, soaring Tuesday, tumbling Wednesday, jumping on Thursday and falling on Friday. Much of the volatility was related to macro uncertainty and global economic events, as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a stimulus plan and investors hoped for a resolution to Europe's debt crisis.

The approaching frost season in Brazil should limit any potential downside in coffee in the coming months.

"We feel that the 145-150 (cents per lb) level will be a natural floor and that from late Q3, after the Brazilian selling is done, we would expect the market to bottom out as buying picks up ahead of winter drinking, while Q4 could see the market position itself ahead of the tighter 2013 'off' season," Macquarie bank analysts said in a research note.

Top producer Brazil has a biennial crop cycle, with the current harvest an on-year.

SUGAR AND COCOA END LOWER

Sugar futures lost ground as well, although further losses in both the raw and white sugar market were limited by delays to top producer Brazil's exports as wet weather hampered the cane harvest.

Spot July raw sugar futures on ICE fell 1.15 cents, or 5.3 percent, to end at 20.24 cents per lb. Key October slid 1.04 cents or by 5 percent to finish at 19.75 cents. At one point, October dropped over 3 percent in a minute's trading during the session.

London August white sugar was down $21.30, or 3.5 percent, to close at $585.80 per tonne.

"With a large global surplus set to continue into 2012/13, prices will remain under pressure," said pan-African bank Ecobank.

Dealers kept a wary on India's monsoon rains, which are still expected to be average in 2012, the weather office said, helping to allay concerns over farm output in the major producer and consumer of food stuffs triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks.

"If rainfall does not pick up in July and August as expected, the monsoon season could still turn out to be below-average, which would lead to lower crop yields," said Commerzbank in a commodities note.

A second consecutive global sugar surplus forecast for 2012/13 was bearish for prices, with commodities house Czarnikow expecting higher sugar output could see a surplus exceeding that in 2011/12.

Speculators switched to a net long position in raw sugar futures and options in the week to June 19 for the first time in seven weeks, while they trimmed their net short positions in arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed post-market.

Cocoa futures ended lower.

ICE September cocoa fell $25, or 2.1 percent, to conclude at $2,102 per tonne.

Liffe September cocoa futures dropped 17 pounds, or 1.1 percent, to finish at 1,475 pounds per tonne.

U.S. cocoa futures extended losses to a 2-1/2-week low, moving further below the 60-day moving average at $2,222 per tonne, basis September and dropping below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level on a short-term basis.

Dealers said the market felt pressure from the other weak soft commodities and the firm U.S. dollar.

Improved weather in top producer Ivory Coast and concerns slowing global growth will hit demand are likely to weigh on prices in the coming months, Ecobank said in a commodities note. (Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Keiron Henderson, Jane Baird, David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)