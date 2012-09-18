* Ample sugar supplies cap upside price potential
* Robusta fell in line with commods complex despite demand
* Cocoa caught in broader commodity weakness
(Adds arabica and sugar closing prices, paragraph 13)
By Marcy Nicholson and Sarah McFarlane
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 18 Sugar, cocoa and
robusta coffee fell along with the commodity complex on Tuesday
as doubts over Spain's willingness to seek international aid
refocused investors' attention on the euro zone debt crisis,
hitting riskier assets including commodities.
Arabica coffee turned higher on short-covering after
dropping more than 2 percent.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a benchmark
for commodities, dipped roughly 0.8 percent to a one-week low as
oil futures dropped, with investor focus shifting from the
likely economic benefit of the U.S. Federal Reserve's third
round of bond buying, known as quantitative easing (QE3), to
concerns about sputtering global economic growth.
"I think what we're seeing is that the initial support that
some of the softs markets got following the announcement of QE3
has petered out at this point," said Sudakshina Unnikrishnan,
commodities analyst at Barclays Capital.
"The broad-based weakness is primarily on a slightly more
cautious attitude on risk."
Raw sugar futures on ICE dropped around 3 percent in heavy
volume, under pressure from the weak commodity markets and
bearish fundamentals with expected global supply surpluses in
both 2011/12 and 2012/13.
ICE October raw sugar futures fell 0.59 cent, or 3
percent, to close at 19.44 cents per lb, the lowest one-day
tumble since Aug. 21. The contract traded above a two-year low
of 18.81 cents touched on Sept. 6. Total volume exceeded 140,000
lots, more than 35 percent above the 30-day average.
"Whenever I see any price weakness, I'm not surprised as the
surplus numbers for the coming quarter justify a reduction in
prices," said a London-based broker.
Supply worries in top producers Brazil and India have eased
in recent weeks as weather conditions have improved crop
prospects in both countries.
"At one point in time, people weren't sure what was
happening in India because the monsoon was looking terrible, but
there was quite a bit of recovery in the rains in the last
couple of weeks in August and in September as well. I don't
think there's as much concern now over supply," the broker
added.
December white sugar on Liffe fell $12.40, or 2.2
percent, to close at $563.30 per tonne.
COCOA EXTENDS DROP
Cocoa futures fell for the second straight day, caught up in
the wider commodities selloff, with the focus remaining on top
grower Ivory Coast's reforms as the market awaited the
publication of the fixed farmer price for the season starting
Oct. 1.
There are fears that an unevenly managed reform, which has
overhauled the Ivorian cocoa sector and includes a new
regulatory body, will cause chaos in its exports as well as
increased smuggling of the beans out of the country.
Improved crop weather in Ivory Coast also weighed on the
market, dealers said.
"The market had an extended rally and then it just got a
little bit overdone on the upside. Now the market is finding
some long liquidation rolling in," said one U.S. dealer,
referring to the 10-month high reached on Sept. 6.
"The market really just lost its momentum on the upside.
Yesterday's macro meltdown triggered today's secondary fall."
ICE December cocoa fell $52, or 2 percent, to settle
at $2,532 per tonne, its lowest close since Aug. 27.
"Cocoa fundamentals are still fairly firm (supportive) due
to the supply side concerns," said Barclays' Unnikrishnan.
"The biggest factor has been concerns on the quality of
parts of the West African crop," said Unnikrishnan.
Liffe December cocoa ended down 30 pounds, or 1.8
percent, at 1,633 pounds per tonne.
Robusta coffee closed down 1.9 percent, weighed down by the
weak market sentiment, though dealers said firm demand should
underpin prices in the London market.
November robusta coffee futures fell $40 to end at
$2,024 a tonne.
Arabica coffee futures on ICE, however, bucked the trend
lower across softs markets and turned higher after briefly
falling below the 100-day moving average and climbing on
investor short-covering, with dealers noting roaster buying.
"European roasters have started buying around these levels
which has pushed the market slightly higher," said a second
broker.
ICE December arabica coffee futures closed up 1.85
cents, or 1.1 percent, to close at $1.7750 per lb, after trading
on both sides of the 100-day moving average at $1.7330. The
contract hit a session low at $1.7165 per lb, choppy after last
week's short-covering rally that pushed prices up around 10
percent last week.
(Editing by William Hardy, Jim Marshall and Marguerita Choy)