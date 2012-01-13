* European Q4 cocoa grindings rise 1.8 percent
* Goldman Sachs maintains ICE sugar forecast of 22 cents/lb
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Jan 13 Cocoa futures fell on
Friday, under pressure from a smaller-than-expected rise in the
fourth-quarter European grind, indicating slower demand than was
anticipated.
ICE arabica coffee and raw sugar were also lower, after
speculation swept markets that ratings agency Standard & Poor's
was set to downgrade several euro zone countries.
Cocoa futures fell after the Brussels-based European Cocoa
Association said Europe's fourth-quarter 2011 cocoa grind rose
1.8 percent from the same period last year to 349,355 tonnes.
"The European grind was pretty disappointing for anyone who
was substantially bullish of cocoa," said Gary Mead, analyst at
VM Group, adding that the weak growth was not surprising due to
slow demand and manufacturers having plenty of stocks.
Analysts and dealers had been expecting the grind to be 4 to
7 percent higher.
"The figure of 1.8 percent was definitely below the
expectation of the market, the big question now is whether more
cocoa was ground in other places in the world," a European
dealer said.
ICE March cocoa futures were down $57 or 2.5 percent
at $2,269 a tonne at 1558 GMT, while Liffe May cocoa futures
were down 30 pounds at 1,524 pounds a tonne.
Cocoa futures rallied sharply earlier this week due to
concerns over a slowdown in bean arrivals in Ivory Coast and
remain on track for a weekly gain of more than 11 percent.
COFFEE, SUGAR SLIP
Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell as expectations that
several European countries would be downgraded by ratings agency
Standard & Poor's weighed.
"I'm not sure whether you could attribute this fall to
coffee fundamentals... the macro picture was the trigger," a
London-based broker said.
March arabicas eased 5.7 cents or 2.4 percent at
$2.2820 per lb. The contract peaked at $2.3850 on Thursday, the
highest level for the front month since mid-November.
"We see risk to our short-term price forecast as skewed to
the upside as adverse weather has impacted Colombia and Central
America recently," Goldman Sachs said.
The bank's three-month price forecast was $2.35 cents a lb.
Robusta coffee futures inched up on Liffe as the market
extended its rebound from Monday's 14-month low.
March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $19 or 1 percent
lower at $1,866. The contract hit $1,712 on Monday, the lowest
level for the benchmark second month since October 2010.
Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly lower with March
down 0.04 cent or 0.2 percent to 23.23 cents a lb.
Goldman Sachs held its three-to-12-month sugar price
forecasts at 22 cents a lb.
"We don't expect a larger decline in prices for now, given
Unica's expectations for limited production growth in Brazil for
the upcoming 2012/13 season on recent adverse conditions as well
as competition from ethanol at these lower prices," said the
bank in a commodities note.
Sugar output in Brazil's main center-south cane region
reached 31.2 million tonnes from the start of the season to Jan.
1, down 7 percent from this time a year ago, the sugar cane
industry association Unica said on Thursday.
Dealers said only a few mills still remained operational in
the region so that total is unlikely to rise significantly from
that level.
London March white sugar futures were off $8.20 or
1.3 percent at $612.40 per tonne.
