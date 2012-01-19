LONDON Jan 19 Raw sugar on ICE firmed and arabica coffee was little changed in early trading on Thursday, supported by improved sentiment in financial markets as risk appetite improved on hopes Greece will reach an agreement with its creditors.

Cocoa futures on ICE rose although concerns about the outlook for demand following last week's weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter European grind helped to cap gains.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures rose in early trade to stand at a two-week high.

* March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.24 cent or 1 percent to 24.24 cents a lb by 1003 GMT, a two-week peak.

* Dealers said the market remained rangebound, however, with the upside capped by large crops in the European Union and Russia as well as the prospect of further exports from India. Recent rains in Brazil eased concerns over the production outlook in the world's biggest sugar producer, dealers said.

* London March white sugar futures were up $4.50 or 0.7 percent at $635.10 per tonne.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee futures on ICE were little changed with March down 0.45 cent or 0.2 percent at $2.2440 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from continued below-par production in Colombia.

* March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $9 or 0.5 percent higher at $1,858 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 on Jan. 9, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since October 2010.

* Uganda forecasts its January coffee exports will rise 7 percent compared with the same year-ago period due to favourable weather, a source at the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) told Reuters on Thursday.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures on ICE firmed with March up $24 or 1.1 percent at $2,289 a tonne, supported by concerns over dry weather in top grower Ivory Coast and a softer dollar.

* Dealers noted concern about the demand outlook after a lower-than-expected 1.8 percent rise in the European cocoa grind in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a 7.4 percent fall in the Malaysian grind during the same period.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by fears that dry winds in Ivory Coast may curtail production.

* London March cocoa was up 2 pounds or 0.1 percent to 1,505 pounds per tonne.

OTHER MARKETS

* The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis, but the plan faces roadblocks from the United States and other countries.

* Greece meets its private creditors on Thursday for a second day of bargaining on a crucial bond swap deal, with time running out for reaching a compromise needed to avoid an unruly default.

* World stocks rose to their highest in over two months on Thursday as risk appetite improved on hopes Greece will reach an agreement with its creditors and the International Monetary Fund will boost resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Anthony Barker)