By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, Jan 19 Raw sugar and arabica coffee on ICE firmed on Thursday, supported by improved sentiment in financial markets on hopes Greece will reach an agreement with its creditors and due to the dollar hitting a two-week low against the euro.

Cocoa futures also rose, as dealers awaited the latest North American grind data, due on Thursday.

"The market is concentrated on the fact that the dollar is at a two-week low against the euro. Also oil is a touch higher. All the softs are up," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.

Brent crude oil rose above $111 on Thursday as risk appetite improved on hopes the euro zone debt crisis was slowly being resolved and on signs of steadier global economic growth.

Raw sugar futures climbed to a two-week high, boosted by outside markets, as concerns over delays to Brazil's harvest also supported prices.

March raw sugar on ICE rose 0.48 cent or 2 percent to 24.48 cents a lb by 1514 GMT.

"With reports out pointing to a delayed harvest in Brazil due to weather and potential demand on raws out of Central America before March expiry, the trade seems to be cautiously covering shorts as the much touted surplus seems to be moving ever further out," said Nick Penney at broker Sucden Financial.

"The sugar market is not very liquid and the volume is concentrated on the front spreads in New York."

Dealers expect a global 2011/12 sugar surplus of around 6 million tonnes to 9 million tonnes, but the surplus is not expected to hit the market for several months.

London March white sugar futures were up $9.90 or 1.6 percent at $640.50 per tonne.

COFFEE EDGES UP

Arabica coffee futures on ICE were higher with March up 0.1 cent or 0.04 percent at $2.2495 per lb.

Dealers said that the flow of coffee from top robusta producer Vietnam continued to be slow.

"If people need coffee in Europe they're going to buy from the (warehouse) stocks, but for good quality Vietnamese coffee there's nothing in Europe," said a European dealer.

March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $17 or 0.9 percent higher at $1,866 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 on Jan. 9, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since October 2010.

Cocoa futures on ICE were also higher with March up $40 or 1.8 percent at $2,305 a tonne, supported by concerns over dry weather in top grower Ivory Coast and a softer dollar.

"Mid crop concerns are the only fundamental news that is adding support to the market," said a London-based broker.

Kona Haque, head of agricultural research at Macquarie Securities, told a briefing for journalists that she believed fair value for benchmark ICE cocoa futures was $2,400 per tonne.

She said she expected a 7,000 tonne global cocoa surplus in 2011/12.

Dealers eyed the imminent release of North American fourth quarter grindings, which were expected to rise between 4 and 5 percent.

A lower-than-expected 1.8 percent rise in the European cocoa grind in the fourth quarter of 2011 last week triggered some concerns over the demand outlook.

"If the poor economic scenarios continue that reinforces the concerns over the prospects for demand," said the broker.

London March cocoa was up 15 pounds or 1 percent to 1,518 pounds per tonne. (Additional reporting by David Brough; Editing by Anthony Barker)