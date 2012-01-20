LONDON Jan 20 Cocoa futures eased in
early trading on Friday as lower-than-expected North American
grindings growth fuelled demand concerns.
Raw sugar and arabica coffee were steady, as investors eyed
Greece's debt talks, aimed at helping the country avoid a debt
default.
COCOA
* Cocoa futures on ICE eased with March down $19 or
0.8 percent at $2,301 a tonne at 1020 GMT, as disappointing
grind data weighed.
* North American cocoa grindings in the fourth quarter of
2011 rose by 1.49 percent from the fourth quarter in 2010, to
118,926 tonnes, coming in below expectations as the number of
participating plants went down.
* Industry estimates had pegged the grind up roughly 3-5
percent.
* Last week, Europe's fourth-quarter 2011 cocoa grind was
announced to have climbed 1.8 percent from the fourth-quarter
2010, to 349,355 tonnes, coming in lower than the 4-7 percent
expected.
* Cocoa arrivals at Ivory Coast's port of San Pedro reached
365,817 tonnes by Jan. 15 since the start of the season in
October, according to data from the Coffee and Cocoa Bourse
(BCC) obtained by Reuters on Friday.
* New York cocoa CCc2 will drop to $2,249 per tonne, as it
has completed a wave (2) rebound and is ready to develop a
downward wave (3), according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
* London March cocoa was down 15 pounds or 1 percent
to 1,522 pounds per tonne.
SUGAR
* Raw sugar futures edged up to hit a two-month high, as
uncertainty over Brazil's coming crop size underpinned prices.
* March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.17 cent or
0.7 percent to 24.78 cents a lb.
* Sugar and ethanol consultant Job Economia said on Thursday
that Brazil's 2012/13 center-south cane output should rise to
between 540 million and 560 million tonnes, while Macquarie Bank
put the 2012/13 crop in the main center-south cane belt at 520
million tonnes.
* Indian sugar futures were steady for a second straight day
on Friday as rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing and
subdued demand was matched by hopes the government will allow
more exports of the sweetener, dealers said.
* New York sugar SBc1 will rise to more 25.16 cents per lb,
as it has successfully broken above a resistance at 24.56 cents,
according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
* London March white sugar futures were up $0.70 or
1.1 percent at $648.60 per tonne.
COFFEE
* Arabica coffee prices were steady as the market was
underpinned by a lack of high quality beans with key producer
Colombia between crops and expected to see annual production
remain below average levels.
* Benchmark March arabica coffee futures on ICE were
down 0.7 cent or 0.3 percent at $2.2595 per lb.
* Colombia, one of the world's top coffee exporters, may
have to wait four more years to recover output to historical
levels when renovated trees reach full production, the coffee
federation said on Thursday.
* New York coffee KCc2 turns neutral as it's trapped in a
range of $2.2645-$2.3080 per lb within an ascending triangle,
according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
* March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $17 or 0.9
percent higher at $1,895 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 on
Jan. 9, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since
October 2010.
OTHER MARKETS
* A rally for European stocks and the euro ran out of steam
on Friday, with markets focused on debt talks between Greece and
its private creditors that may prove the trigger for the next
leg of the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Brent crude held steady above $111 on Friday with
investors betting oil demand would grow as Europe's funding
worries ease amid supply concerns over Iran's tensions with the
West.
* The euro retreated from a two-week high against the dollar
on Friday as some investors took profit on a short-covering
rally but looked likely to find support on cautious hopes Greece
may be nearing a deal to avoid a chaotic debt default.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Alison Birrane)