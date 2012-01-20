* Global economic prospects weigh on cocoa demand

* Colombia needs dry weather for upcoming flowering (Adds detail, quotes, updates prices)

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON, Jan 20 Cocoa futures eased on Friday as lower-than-expected North American grindings growth fuelled demand concerns.

Arabica coffee and raw sugar and were steady, as investors eyed news on the European debt crisis including Greece's debt talks, aimed at helping the country avoid a debt default.

"Agricultural markets have been very responsive to any information regarding the evolution of the global economic outlook," said Lysu Paez Cortez, commodities analyst at Natixis.

Cocoa futures on ICE eased with March down $14 or 0.6 percent at $2,306 a tonne at 1521 GMT, as the disappointing grind data weighed.

"The global economic situation is likely to have a negative impact on consumption," Natixis' Paez Cortez said.

North American cocoa grindings in the fourth quarter of 2011 rose by 1.49 percent from the fourth quarter in 2010, to 118,926 tonnes, coming in below expectations as the number of participating plants went down.

This followed Europe's fourth-quarter 2011 cocoa grind which climbed 1.8 percent from the fourth-quarter 2010, lower than the 4-7 percent expected.

London March cocoa was down 15 pounds or 1 percent to 1,522 pounds per tonne.

Dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast helped to limit the downside with the country expected to see a fall in production on the year due to less favourable weather.

Major cocoa industry players have already cut forecasts for this year's main crop, the October-March period which produces the bulk of annual output, to around one million tonnes from the 1.2 to 1.3 million tonnes estimated for last year.

COFFEE CONSOLIDATES

Arabica coffee prices were steady as the market was underpinned by a lack of high quality beans with key producer Colombia between crops and expected to see annual production remain below average levels.

Benchmark March arabica coffee futures on ICE were up 0.8 cent or 0.4 percent at $2.275 per lb.

Dealers said that Colombia's main crop, which was harvested from September 2011, was below expectations as a tree renovation programme and unfavourable weather hit output.

"Looking to 2012/13, the flowering of the main crop will occur from next month up until April, but they are in desperate need of dry weather for the development of the crop," said Stefan Uhlenbrock, analyst at F.O. Licht.

"There are still some question marks over the next two harvests in Colombia but beyond that I expect that at some point there should be a bounce in output as their tree renovation programme has been going on for some five years," added Uhlenbrock.

March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $53 or 2.8 percent higher at $1,931 a tonne as dealers noted some light short covering.

"We may be seeing a little bit of short covering as the funds are short of the market," said a London-based broker.

Meanwhile raw sugar futures eased from a two-month high, as uncertainty over Brazil's coming crop size and concerns of a delay to the harvest underpinned prices.

"Some fears concerning a small delay to Brazil's current crop's harvest may be giving some support to sugar prices," Natixis' Paez Cortez said.

March raw sugar futures on ICE edged down 0.05 cent or 0.2 percent to 24.56 cents a lb.

"Weather risk is returning to the sugar market and traders are getting jumpy, perhaps explaining the current rise both in structure and flat price," said Nick Penney at brokerage Sucden Financial.

Sugar and ethanol consultant Job Economia said on Thursday that Brazil's 2012/13 center-south cane output should rise to between 540 million and 560 million tonnes, while Macquarie Bank put the 2012/13 crop in the main center-south cane belt at 520 million tonnes.

London March white sugar futures were up $2.80 or 0.4 percent at $644.40 per tonne. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Jason Neely and Keiron Henderson)