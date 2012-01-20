* Global economic prospects weigh on cocoa demand
* Colombia needs dry weather for upcoming flowering
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Jan 20 Cocoa futures eased on
Friday as lower-than-expected North American grindings growth
fuelled demand concerns.
Arabica coffee and raw sugar and were steady, as investors
eyed news on the European debt crisis including Greece's debt
talks, aimed at helping the country avoid a debt default.
"Agricultural markets have been very responsive to any
information regarding the evolution of the global economic
outlook," said Lysu Paez Cortez, commodities analyst at Natixis.
Cocoa futures on ICE eased with March down $14 or 0.6
percent at $2,306 a tonne at 1521 GMT, as the disappointing
grind data weighed.
"The global economic situation is likely to have a negative
impact on consumption," Natixis' Paez Cortez said.
North American cocoa grindings in the fourth quarter of 2011
rose by 1.49 percent from the fourth quarter in 2010, to 118,926
tonnes, coming in below expectations as the number of
participating plants went down.
This followed Europe's fourth-quarter 2011 cocoa grind which
climbed 1.8 percent from the fourth-quarter 2010, lower than the
4-7 percent expected.
London March cocoa was down 15 pounds or 1 percent
to 1,522 pounds per tonne.
Dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast helped to limit the
downside with the country expected to see a fall in production
on the year due to less favourable weather.
Major cocoa industry players have already cut forecasts for
this year's main crop, the October-March period which produces
the bulk of annual output, to around one million tonnes from the
1.2 to 1.3 million tonnes estimated for last year.
COFFEE CONSOLIDATES
Arabica coffee prices were steady as the market was
underpinned by a lack of high quality beans with key producer
Colombia between crops and expected to see annual production
remain below average levels.
Benchmark March arabica coffee futures on ICE were up
0.8 cent or 0.4 percent at $2.275 per lb.
Dealers said that Colombia's main crop, which was harvested
from September 2011, was below expectations as a tree renovation
programme and unfavourable weather hit output.
"Looking to 2012/13, the flowering of the main crop will
occur from next month up until April, but they are in desperate
need of dry weather for the development of the crop," said
Stefan Uhlenbrock, analyst at F.O. Licht.
"There are still some question marks over the next two
harvests in Colombia but beyond that I expect that at some point
there should be a bounce in output as their tree renovation
programme has been going on for some five years," added
Uhlenbrock.
March robusta coffee on Liffe stood $53 or 2.8
percent higher at $1,931 a tonne as dealers noted some light
short covering.
"We may be seeing a little bit of short covering as the
funds are short of the market," said a London-based broker.
Meanwhile raw sugar futures eased from a two-month high, as
uncertainty over Brazil's coming crop size and concerns of a
delay to the harvest underpinned prices.
"Some fears concerning a small delay to Brazil's current
crop's harvest may be giving some support to sugar prices,"
Natixis' Paez Cortez said.
March raw sugar futures on ICE edged down 0.05 cent
or 0.2 percent to 24.56 cents a lb.
"Weather risk is returning to the sugar market and traders
are getting jumpy, perhaps explaining the current rise both in
structure and flat price," said Nick Penney at brokerage Sucden
Financial.
Sugar and ethanol consultant Job Economia said on Thursday
that Brazil's 2012/13 center-south cane output should rise to
between 540 million and 560 million tonnes, while Macquarie Bank
put the 2012/13 crop in the main center-south cane belt at 520
million tonnes.
London March white sugar futures were up $2.80 or
0.4 percent at $644.40 per tonne.
