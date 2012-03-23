* Licht sees 475-515 mln T c/s Brazil cane output
* Global coffee supplies, big Brazil crop weighs on arabicas
(Adds closing price of sugar and coffee, updates New York
volume.)
By David Brough and Rene Pastor
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 23 Soft commodity futures
were choppy on Friday, with arabica coffee sinking to near an
18-month low before speculator short-covering hoisted it back
into positive territory.
Sugar ended down and cocoa futures settled higher, with
volume in New York soft commodities running from almost 10
percent to a third under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
May arabicas on ICE dove to a session low of $1.7525
per lb, the lowest for the benchmark spot arabica contract since
October 2010, but rebounded to close 1.80 cents higher, or 1.02
percent, at $1.7875 per lb.
Benchmark Liffe May robusta coffee futures rose $25
or 1.25 percent to finish at $2,033 per tonne.
"The idea of global (coffee) supplies remaining good is
weighing on the market," said Country Hedging Inc senior analyst
Sterling Smith.
Stefan Uhlenbrock, analyst with Germany-based F.O. Licht,
sees a downside price risk to arabicas due in part to
expectations of a big crop in top producer/exporter Brazil.
Smith said arabica values are "in a stair-step pattern going
down to $1.50, $1.40" in the weeks ahead.
"I do not see the market rebounding significantly,"
Uhlenbrock added.
Commodity firm Olam International's managing
director for coffee, VivekVerma, told Reuters the downside in
arabicas should be limited with global supply and demand
expected to be balanced until mid-2013.
SUGAR FALLS, COCOA ENDS UP
Raw sugar approached the three-week top of 26.20 cents
before falling back when producer and investor sales stepped up.
"The lack of momentum...does give the bulls cause for
worry," said Smith, adding that given the bearish fundamentals
going forward the sweetener is "exceptionally vulnerable to
profit-taking."
New York's May raw sugar contract hit a session top
of 26.13 cents per lb, then fell. The contract dropped 0.28 cent
to finish at 25.63 cents per lb.
London May white sugar futures lost $3.30 to close
at $659.70 per tonne.
One senior dealer said he expected the Commitments of
Traders report later on Friday to show funds had extended their
long position to around 6.5 million tonnes.
Nick Penney, of broker Sucden Financial, said the expected
increase in fund longs could trigger liquidation of positions
next week. "A move below 25 cents may trigger substantial sell
stops," Penney said.
Uhlenbrock said sugar prices could fall due to expectations
for a big global sugar surplus, driven by hefty supplies from
producers such as India and Thailand.
"I would see price risk to the downside because the market
has held up quite well recently," he said, adding that "2011/12
is a season of considerable surplus. The current market price is
surprisingly high."
Uhlenbrock is sticking to his forecast of a centre-south
Brazilian 2012/13 crop of 475 million to 515 million tonnes,
noting that output was more likely to be at the higher end of
the range.
He said he believed Indian authorities would authorize a
further 1 million tonnes of exports at a meeting on March 26.
Such a decision could weigh on sugar prices because it would
mean more supplies entering the world market.
A government source and traders had said Indian ministers
could allow a further 1 million tonnes of sugar exports at that
meeting, ahead of top producer Brazil's entry into the market
next month when global prices could tumble.
Cocoa futures finished higher.
May cocoa on ICE climbed $22 or almost 1 percent to
end at $2,307 per tonne. London May cocoa increased 13
pounds, or 1.01 percent, to conclude at 1,492 pounds per tonne.
(Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)