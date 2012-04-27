* Sugar slips into contango, deliveries seen falling
* Cocoa players eye Ghana new-crop sales
* Starbucks reports better-than-expected profit
By Rene Pastor and David Brough
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 27 Raw sugar futures
dropped on Friday to their lowest in almost a year, and the
market slipped into contango, which could lead to light
deliveries when the spot May contract on ICE goes off the board
on Monday, analysts said.
May's hefty premium, which peaked at 119 points in March,
vanished altogether on Friday as the spot contract finished at a
1 point premium, having traded during the session at a discount
to the second position July raw sugar contract.
May raw sugar fell 0.10 cent to close at 21.22 cents
per lb, while July raw sugar futures lost 0.04 cent to
end at 21.21 cents.
Spot May touched a session nadir of 20.90 cents, its lowest
level since May 12, 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed.
(Graphic on May/July raw sugar spread:
)
Open interest in the May contract stood at 24,273 lots, or
1.255 million tonnes of raw sugar, as of Thursday, exchange data
showed.
Traders believe that by the close of business on Friday,
open interest will be down to around 8,000 to 14,000 lots
(406,400 to 711,000 tonnes).
London August white sugar futures settled flat at
$576.80 per tonne.
"It could be predicting a reduction in deliveries," said
Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith in alluding to the
shrinking spread in the raw sugar market.
"There is still a vulnerable element in the May (contract),"
said James Kirkup, head of sugar brokerage at ABN AMRO Markets.
Several dealers anticipate deliveries will be modest against
a backdrop of light physical demand.
"We probably will see another 15,000 (lots) evaporate today,
which means that starting Monday morning, 450,000 tonnes could
end up being delivered, which we still doubt," said Jeff Bauml,
a senior vice president with brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates
in New York.
"Based on current information, the delivery will be a
strictly Brazilian affair."
Once the delivery process is done, Sucden Financial analyst
Thomas Kujawa forecast a possible downside potential in price.
"It seems more likely to continue sideways to lower and test
the support around 21 cents," he said.
Smith said delays in Brazil's sugar harvest will be
discounted. "It may be delayed, but supplies will be better
eventually," he said.
The fall in prices could stimulate cash buying from
importers such as China, with a narrowing differential between
May and July futures prices reducing any incentive for buyers to
defer purchases, traders said.
Speculators took a steep cut out of their net long position
in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. for the
second straight week, in the week to April 24, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed post-market.
Speculators trimmed their net short positions in U.S. cocoa
and arabica coffee.
COFFEE MIXED AND COCOA ENDS UP
Coffee futures were mixed, with arabica futures erasing
early losses as a weaker dollar helped hold prices above last
week's 18-month low.
"The dollar level could be one explanation, but it could
also be a kind of small correction," said Naxitis analyst Lysu
Paez Cortez. "The market is recovering from its sharp fall in
recent days."
July arabicas on ICE gained 0.65 cent to conclude at
$1.765 per lb. Benchmark Liffe July robusta coffee futures
declined $15 to end at $1,996 per tonne.
The market lacked clear direction after a volatile week
during which the benchmark July contract climbed about 4 percent
and then tumbled 4.5 percent in a single session on chart-based
selling.
"I think coffee's just recovering from the aftershock of
these whipsaw moves," said James Cordier, head trader at
Optionsellers.com.
"Producers have been cushioned to a certain extent from the
losses in arabicas (in dollar terms)," said Kona Haque, soft
commodities analyst with Macquarie Bank.
Cocoa futures closed higher.
New York's July cocoa contract increased $37, or 1.6
percent, to close at $2,309 per tonne. July cocoa on Liffe
rose 23 pounds, or 1.6 percent, to finish at 1,531
pounds a tonne.
U.S. cocoa futures ended above the 100-day moving average,
an area where the benchmark July contract has meandered for the
past two weeks.
"We have stronger outside markets and that's why cocoa's
getting a bit of a bounce," Cordier said.
Dealers said that, although they may have been inflated in
some regions, recent cocoa grinding numbers were broadly
positive for the demand outlook as stocks accumulated.
Rabobank said in a research report that it saw a potential
upside in cocoa prices.
"The global cocoa market is undervalued along the curve
through 2012/13 in our view as demand growth is strong relative
to current price signals being sent to growers," it said.
New crop sales by Ghana, the world's second-largest
producer, have weighed on the market.
"Even if Ghana has sold (some), Ivory Coast hasn't sold the
mid crop yet. That's still to come. We're pretty rangebound from
here. That will keep a cap on big rallies," Haque said.
Ivory Coast is the world's largest cocoa producer.