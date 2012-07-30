* Weather concerns support sugar prices * I. Coast plans to sell forward 80 pct of 2012/13 crop * Dealers eye premiums on nearby robusta contracts (Updates prices) By Marcy Nicholson and Sarah McFarlane NEW YORK/LONDON, July 30 Raw sugar futures edged up above a key technical level in thin volume on Monday, supported by key-producer India's weak monsoon rains, while arabica coffee rose along with the firm commodity complex. Cocoa futures closed firm and above their 200-day moving average in a choppy session, briefly weighed down by a bearish view on strong sales from top grower Ivory Coast while support from the strong commodity complex helped lift prices. Sugar futures were higher as a lack of rain in the world's second largest producer, India, could cut the country's production prospects. "It's too early to say whether sugar production will be affected, we're only half way through the monsoon, there's still plenty of time for rainfall to improve," said Muktadir Ur Rahman, a commodities economist at Capital Economics in London. Benchmark October sugar futures on ICE rose 0.28 cent, or 1.2 percent, to finish at 22.80 cents a lb, having hit a three-month high of 24.00 cents last week. Indian ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with a feared drought, including curbs on commodity derivatives, extra subsidies to farmers and the distribution of seeds, but they are not expected to ban farm exports. The country is a swing factor in the world sugar market, and it regularly switches between being an importer and exporter, the former often sending prices higher. "I don't see India immediately turning into a net importer instead of a net exporter yet," said Rahman. The benchmark raw contract closed above its 200-day moving average at 22.73 cents per lb, which was likely to attract buying by longer-term funds, one U.S. dealer said. White sugar October futures on Liffe closed up $6.00, or 1 percent, at $620.20 a tonne. Dealers said further forecasts for rain in Brazil were expected to support prices. "The weather concerns should keep market structures and the whites premium steady, but the flat price is vulnerable to further bouts of liquidation," said Nick Penney, of brokerage Sucden Financial. COCOA CHOPPY Cocoa prices were firmer with ICE September futures closing up $11, or 0.5 percent, at $2,341 a tonne after turning down to a session low at $2,320. The contract settled above its 200-day moving average at $2,331, a move viewed as technically bullish. Dealers were surprised at top producer Ivory Coast's plans to sell forward 80 percent of their 2012/13 crop, the upper end of their stated range of 70-80 percent. Ivory Coast had sold around 910,000 tonnes, or nearly 70 percent of its projected 2012/2013 cocoa harvest, by early last week, an official at the country's finance ministry said. "Most people had put them as sold out so from that point of view it's not bullish," said a London-based broker. A veteran dealer in New York, however, viewed the information as bullish as it means that Ivory Coast only has 130,000 tonnes of the 2012/13 crop left to sell. "All that Ivory has to sell doesn't cover what industry has to buy to replace it. It will be interesting to see what happens in the fourth quarter," he said. "Specs came out and sold on it but there's nothing bearish about it." London December cocoa finished up 10 pounds at 1,593 pounds per tonne. Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,297,000 tonnes by July 29, exporters estimated, compared with 1,368,429 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. Arabica coffee futures climbed in sideways dealings as they continued to correct from last week's tumble, with dealers noting industry buying interest. September arabicas on ICE settled up 4.65 cents, or 2.7 percent, to close at $1.7835 per lb, above the 100-day moving average of $1.7690. "There seems to be some good industry buying," said a London-based broker. "We're around 20 cents off the highs so there might be some interest for industry to add some cover here." Robusta coffee futures eased off Friday's two-month high with dealers eying the premiums on nearby contracts. September's premium narrowed to close at $44 per tonne over November LRC-1=R after closing at $46 on Friday. Premiums can indicate tight nearby supplies. September robusta coffee futures closed down $6, or 0.3 percent, at $2,240 a tonne. (editing by Jim Marshall and Marguerita Choy)