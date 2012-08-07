* Markets see no impact from Ivory Coast violence

* Dealers see brisk Brazil H2 July sugarcane crush

* Arabica coffee futures prices seen rangebound near term (Adds trade comment, byline, updates prices)

By David Brough

LONDON, Aug 7 Raw sugar futures firmed in choppy dealings on Tuesday and stood near a five-week low, weighed by Brazil's harvest, while London cocoa hit an 8-1/2-month high, with dealers monitoring violence in top grower Ivory Coast.

Arabica coffee inched up, trading in a range in low volumes, weighed by steady harvesting in top producer Brazil.

Benchmark October sugar futures on ICE edged up 0.07 cent or 0.3 percent to 21.90 cents a lb at 1112 GMT, having earlier touched a session low of 21.68 cents. Raw sugar touched a five-week low of 21.67 cents on Monday.

Expectations of a big global sugar surplus, fuelled by northern hemisphere harvests in coming months, weighed on sugar futures prices.

Dealers anticipated a brisk Brazilian cane crush number from cane growers' group Unica later this week.

"The Unica report is expected to show a substantial improvement in the pace of the harvest given better weather conditions in the second half of July," said Nick Penney of brokerage Sucden Financial.

Brazil's center-south sugar cane mills should not have to leave any of the 2012/2013 crop in the fields for processing next season, the head of the country's largest sugar exporter Cosan said on Monday.

October white sugar futures on Liffe were $1.80 or 0.3 percent higher at $609.50 a tonne in light volume of 529 lots.

VIOLENCE IN IVORY COAST

Cocoa futures edged up slightly and stood below multi-month highs, underpinned by dry weather in West Africa and worries over the potential impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon on production later in the year.

Traders also monitored reports of violence in top producer Ivory Coast.

Gunmen killed five soldiers and seized weapons in a pre-dawn raid on an army camp in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan on Monday, military officials said, heightening fears of renewed instability in the world's top cocoa-growing country.

Dealers said the scale of the violence was not big enough to influence cocoa prices, but added that they were keeping a close eye on the news.

"It will probably not affect the market fundamentals of cocoa," one London-based dealer said. "The fundamentals of cocoa are crop development. This (violence) is a sideshow."

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures across most of Ivory Coast's principal cocoa regions last week triggered the fungal black pod disease, a potential threat to early main crop production, farmers and analysts said on Monday.

ICE September cocoa futures rose $28 or 1.2 percent to $2,426 a tonne, trading below a 4-1/2-month high, basis front month, of $2,436 touched on Friday.

London December cocoa rose 19 pounds or 1.2 percent to 1,649 pounds per tonne, having earlier touched an 8-1/2-month high, basis second month, of 1,651 pounds.

In the coffee market, September arabicas on ICE were up 0.3 cent or 0.2 percent at $1.7580 a lb.

Upside price potential was capped by favourable harvesting weather in Brazil, dealers said, anticipating arabicas would trade mostly sideways in the near term.

November robusta coffee futures were down $10 or 0.5 percent at $2,205 a tonne in light volume of 1,514 lots.

Vietnam, the world's largest producer of robusta coffee, is forecast to export between 70,000 and 100,000 tonnes, or 1.17 million to 1.67 million bags, of beans in August, down from the 110,000 tonnes loaded last month, traders said on Tuesday.

