* Cocoa climbs further above 200-day moving averages
* Dealers see brisk Brazil H2 July sugarcane crush
* Arabica coffee futures prices seen rangebound near term
(Updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 7 Raw sugar futures dropped
for the sixth straight session and hit a five-week low on
Tuesday, on improved crop weather in top producing nations as
well as chart-based sell signals, while cocoa futures jumped to
multi-month highs on short-covering.
Arabica coffee eased while holding its lackluster range, and
robusta turned lower.
Benchmark October sugar futures on ICE tumbled 0.41
cent, or 1.9 percent, to finish at 21.42 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement since July 2. Total volume was light at around
80,000, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
Expectations of a big global sugar surplus, fueled by
northern hemisphere harvests in coming months, reselling by
Chinese importers and an increasingly weak chart all weighed on
sugar futures prices.
"With the harvesting conditions improving in both the
center-south of Brazil and Queensland, the substantial world
surplus is now beginning to weigh on the market," one
London-based broker said.
Dealers anticipated a brisk Brazilian cane crush number from
cane growers' group Unica later this week.
"The Unica report is expected to show a substantial
improvement in the pace of the harvest given better weather
conditions in the second half of July," said Nick Penney of
brokerage Sucden Financial.
Brazil's center-south sugar cane mills should not have to
leave any of the 2012/2013 crop in the fields for processing
next season, the head of the country's largest sugar exporter
Cosan said on Monday.
"The aggressive sellers in China are reselling so they've
kind of capped the market," said Michael McDougall,
Chinese traders are reselling sugar cargoes on the
international market as a better-than-expected domestic crop and
the end of a government buying program cut the need for imports
of the sweetener, industry sources said.
Technically, the chart is weak, having dropped for six
straight sessions, falling below 22.20 cents, basis October,
last week to confirm what some view as a head-and-shoulders
formation, as well as closing below the 100-day moving average
on Monday.
October white sugar futures on Liffe dropped $9.50,
or 1.6 percent, to end at $598.20 a tonne, after falling to a
four-week low at $596.90. The contract found support just below
the 200-day moving average at $597.30.
COCOA RALLIES
Cocoa futures touched multi-month highs, underpinned by dry
weather in West Africa and worries over the potential impact of
the El Nino weather phenomenon on production later in the year.
Both London and New York markets were also gaining strength
technically, having recently soared above the 200-day moving
averages, ICE futures finding additional support from the strong
sterling against the U.S. dollar, dealers said.
Traders also monitored reports of violence in top producer
Ivory Coast, where gunmen killed five soldiers and seized
weapons in a pre-dawn raid on an army camp in Ivory Coast's
commercial capital Abidjan on Monday, military officials said.
This heightened fears of renewed instability in the world's top
cocoa-growing country.
"The fundamentals of cocoa are crop development," one
London-based dealer said. "This (violence) is a sideshow."
London December cocoa gained 28 pounds, or 1.7
percent, to settle at 1,658 pounds per tonne, having earlier
touched a 9-month high, basis second month, of 1,660 pounds.
ICE December cocoa futures jumped $41, or 1.7
percent, to end at $2,450 a tonne, after earlier touching a
5-1/2-month high, basis second position, of $2,457. Total volume
was heavy and reached nearly 39,000 lots, the highest since July
12, preliminary Thomson Reuters data and ICE data showed.
Short-covering of the ICE cocoa September/December spread
gave a boost to volume, as dealers covered their shorts and the
spread narrowed to close at a $3 discount, from $11 the previous
day.
"I think there's a little bit of nervousness on the
September position which is underpinning the market," said Drew
Geraghty, commodity broker with ICAP North America in New
Jersey.
In the coffee market, September arabicas on ICE
dropped 2.85 cents, or 1.6 percent, to close at $1.7265 per lb.
Total volume was heavy and exceeded 34,000 lots, the highest in
a month.
Favorable harvesting weather in Brazil weighed on arabicas,
dealers said, anticipating prices would move mostly sideways in
the near term.
November robusta coffee futures closed down $21, or
1 percent, at $2,194 a tonne.
Vietnam, the world's largest producer of robusta coffee, is
forecast to export between 70,000 and 100,000 tonnes, or 1.17
million to 1.67 million bags, of beans in August, down from the
110,000 tonnes loaded last month, traders said.
(Editing by William Hardy and Mike Nesbit; Editing by David
Gregorio)