* Cocoa trade eyes dry weather, violence in Ivory Coast
* Brazil's sugar output remains below last year - Unica
* Arabica extends losses below 50-pct Fibonacci retracement
By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 9 U.S. cocoa futures
finished at a nine-month high and at technically overbought
levels on Thursday due to a wave of late-day buying and crop
weather concerns in West Africa, while raw sugar dropped for the
eighth straight day to a six-week low on ample Brazilian
supplies.
Arabica coffee also dropped to the lowest in six weeks, as
chart-based buying developed below the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement level with additional pressure from the firm U.S.
dollar.
ICE December cocoa futures finished up $8 at $2,477
per tonne, the highest settlement for the second position since
November, after a choppy session. The contract rose to 70.8 on
the 14-day relative strength index, a technically overbought
level, which had spurred some profit-taking earlier in the
session, dealers said
"The move higher that we have seen in cocoa relates to
weather in Ivory Coast," said Sudakshina Unnikrishnan, a senior
analyst with Barclays Capital, referring to concerns over El
Nino, which could bring dry weather to West Africa.
The U.S. government forecaster warned that the feared El
Nino phenomenon is almost certain to occur over the next two
months, which could raise the chances of favorable planting
conditions in South America but could roil farmers in Asia and
Africa where it could deprive crucial harvests of rain.
The weak sterling weighed on U.S. cocoa intraday.
Liffe second-month cocoa also turned lower, closing
down 3 pounds at 1,667 pounds per tonne.
Dealers kept a close eye on violence in the Ivory Coast, the
world's leading cocoa producer.
Nestle expects pressure from the high prices of
basic foodstuffs to ease in the second half of the year, helping
it meet its sales growth target in tough markets, after
first-half results beat forecasts.
BRAZIL CANE DATA
Raw sugar futures extended losses and touched a fresh
six-week low after new data forecast increased Brazilian output
in 2012/13. Chart-based selling added pressure as the benchmark
contract dropped below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement,
dealers said.
Brazil's 2012/13 sugar output was forecast to rise 8.4
percent from last season to 38.99 million tonnes, the
agriculture ministry's crop supply agency Conab said.
A dry July has quickened Brazil's cane crush and allowed
mills to make up ground lost to rains in May and June, although
sugar output this season remains behind last year, industry
association Unica said in the last hour of trade.
Benchmark October sugar futures on ICE fell 0.29
cent, or 1.4 percent, to close at 20.80 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement since June 26.
"We've made quite a run higher so the market topped out and
now we're just going through a little retracement," said Boyd
Cruel, softs analyst for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago.
Cruel made reference to last month's run-up to a three-month
high at 24 cents per lb, basis the spot contract.
Another source of pressure is the declining sugar vessel
lineup in Brazil, which dropped to 80 from 88 a week earlier as
the weather cleared up.
The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) will open a
tender to sell 18,000 tonnes of raw sugar from the 2012/13 crop
next week, a senior official said.
October white sugar futures on Liffe closed down
$7.70, or 1.3 percent, at $581.50 a tonne.
Arabica coffee futures eased, extending its recent losses on
chart-based weakness after closing below the 50-percent
Fibonacci retracement level on Wednesday. The stronger dollar
also added pressure.
"It's more technical weakness when we were able to fall
below $1.70, basis September, that just led a little more
technical selling and it looks like we could see a little more
short-term," Cruel said.
September arabicas on ICE finished down 4.05 cents,
or 2.4 percent, at $1.6645 a lb, while benchmark December
ended down 3.65 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $1.6955 per lb, the
lowest finish since June 28.
November robusta coffee futures eased $9, or 0.4
percent, to close at $2,168 a tonne.
"On the upside, range highs near $2,218-$2,224 offer
resistance," broker Sucden said in a technical market report.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, editing by
William Hardy, Alison Birrane, Bob Burgdorfer and Marguerita
Choy)