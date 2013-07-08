(Adds trade comment, byline; updates prices)

LONDON, July 8 ICE raw sugar and arabica coffee futures were steady on Monday, both trading near multi-year lows, under pressure from abundant supplies.

ICE cocoa futures inched lower in choppy technically driven trade, but were within sight of the highest level since mid-June after a rally last week.

October raw sugar on ICE was up 0.04 cent or 0.25 percent at 16.30 cents per lb at 1134 GMT, not far off the 16.02 cents a lb level hit on June 28 - the lowest level, basis front month, since July 2010.

The market continued to be pressured by surplus supplies in producers Brazil and India.

Stefan Uhlenbrock, senior soft commodities analyst with F.O. Licht, said he saw a downside price risk in sugar due to the plentiful supplies and expectations of a third straight year of global surplus in 2013/14.

"The only thing that could turn the sugar market around is a larger switch from Brazilian cane to ethanol than has been widely expected," he said.

"The switch to ethanol has been quite strong, but I don't think it will be large enough to re-balance the sugar market."

August white sugar on Liffe was up $3.50 or a modest 0.7 percent, at $499.60 a tonne in slim volume of 735 lots.

Thai sugar premiums, a key indicator of demand, are set to fall ahead of a tender this week.

ICE September arabicas were up 0.2 cent, or 0.2 percent, at $1.2145 per lb. Arabicas were not far off a four-year low of $1.1710 a lb, basis second month, hit on June 20.

Dealers said the market was weighed by ample supplies in top coffee producer Brazil.

"I think the market will drift sideways or go slightly lower in the next few weeks or month," Uhlenbrock said.

"I don't see a trigger for a recovery."

Liffe September robusta coffee was unchanged at $1,809 a tonne.

Cocoa futures on ICE were supported by concerns over an exceptionally dry June in top grower Ivory Coast.

"The trade has noted less than optimal weather conditions in Ivory Coast," one London-based cocoa futures broker said.

September cocoa was marginally down, off $5 or 0.2 percent at $2,199 a tonne after climbing to $2,250 on Friday, the highest level for the second month since mid-June.

September cocoa in London eased 3 pounds or 0.2 percent to 1,523 pounds a tonne. The contract peaked at 1,547 pounds on Friday, the highest level for the second month since mid-June.

