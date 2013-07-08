* Abundant sugar supplies seen weighing on long-term price

* Arabica market remains near 4-yr low on ample Brazil harvest

* COMING UP: U.S. CFTC softs data at 1930 GMT (Updates closing sugar/coffee prices, adds raw sugar volume)

By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 8 ICE raw sugar futures turned higher on Monday for the first time in more than a week after bouncing from the previous session's low on chart-based buying.

Arabica and Liffe robusta coffee climbed on support from the weaker U.S. dollar.

Cocoa futures on ICE Futures U.S. and Liffe moved lower in range bound dealings, with the London market falling below its 200-day moving average, a potentially bearish move.

October raw sugar on ICE closed up 0.07 cent, or 0.4 percent, at 16.33 cents per lb, not far off the 16.02 cents a lb level hit on June 28, which was the lowest level for the front month since July 2010, under pressure by huge crops. Total volume was light at just over 52,000 lots, nearly half the 250-day average, Thomson Reuters preliminary data showed.

The contract turned higher after hitting 16.24 cents, a double bottom with Friday's low, causing selling to dry up and triggering chart-based buying, dealers said.

The market continued to be weighed down by surplus supplies in producers Brazil and India.

Stefan Uhlenbrock, senior soft commodities analyst with F.O. Licht, said he saw a downside price risk in sugar due to the plentiful supplies and expectations of a third straight year of global surplus in 2013/14.

"The only thing that could turn the sugar market around is a larger switch from Brazilian cane to ethanol than has been widely expected," he said.

"The switch to ethanol has been quite strong, but I don't think it will be large enough to re-balance the sugar market."

August white sugar on Liffe changed direction to close down 10 cents at $496.00 a tonne.

Thai sugar premiums, a key indicator of demand, are set to fall ahead of a tender this week.

ICE September arabicas extended gains and settled up 2.20 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $1.2345 per lb. However, arabicas were still not far off a four-year low of $1.1710 a lb, basis second month, hit on June 20.

Dealers said the market received a boost from the weaker U.S. dollar during the session but remained weighed down by ample supplies in top coffee producer Brazil.

A weaker U.S. dollar often attracts buying by investors holding other currencies.

"I think the market will drift sideways or go slightly lower in the next few weeks or month," Uhlenbrock said.

"I don't see a trigger for a recovery."

Liffe September robusta coffee finished up $13, or 0.7 percent, at $1,822 a tonne.

ICE cocoa futures inched lower in choppy trade, but were within sight of the highest level since mid-June after a rally last week. Light rainfall in most of top cocoa grower Ivory Coast's producing regions last week fed expectations of a strong finish to the April-to-September mid-crop, with farmers expecting beans size to improve sharply in the next two months.

ICE September cocoa ended down $30, or 1.4 percent, at $2,174 a tonne after climbing to $2,250 on Friday, the highest level for the second month since mid-June.

September cocoa in London settled down 18 pounds, or 1.2 percent, at 1,508 pounds a tonne, falling below the 200-day moving average at 1,518 pounds. The contract peaked at 1,547 pounds on Friday, the highest level for the second month since mid-June, but fell below the 100-day moving average at $2,239.

"The trade has noted less than optimal weather conditions in Ivory Coast," one London-based cocoa futures broker said.

Cooler weather in Ivory Coast raised some concern over possible disease.

The International Cocoa Organization trimmed its forecast for the world's third biggest grower Indonesia's 2012/13 cocoa output by more than 5 percent to 450,000 tonnes, citing lingering problems with ageing trees. (Editing by Pravin Char, Keiron Henderson, Andrew Hay and Chris Reese)