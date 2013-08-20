* Unica data expected to show brisk Brazil cane crush-trade
* Cocoa trade awaits September W. Africa rainfall data
* Coffee prices pressured by hefty Brazil off-year crop
(Updates prices, volume)
By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 20 Cocoa futures hit
multi-month highs in light volume on Tuesday, bucking the
session's weak commodity complex as speculators bought the key
chocolate ingredient on concerns over dry weather in West
Africa, the main growing region.
Arabica coffee on ICE Futures U.S. and robusta on Liffe fell
for the fourth straight day to the lowest in more than two
weeks, dropping in heavy volume along with the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for
commodities on 19 markets.
ICE raw sugar futures were little changed as the market
consolidated after dropping around 4 percent in the past two
sessions.
Second-month cocoa futures on ICE settled up $8, or
0.3 percent, at $2,520 per tonne after touching $2,547 per
tonne, the highest level since December 2012. Total volume was
light at roughly 15,000 lots, down about 30 percent from the
250-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
"Cocoa continues to be a weather market," said Hector
Galvan, a senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.
"Unfortunately, it's difficult to say when we may see the
market drop back off because when one is working with an unknown
like weather you just have to really hang on."
December cocoa in London closed up 2 pounds, or 0.1 percent,
at 1,660 pounds a tonne, after hitting the highest since
September 2012, at 1,673 pounds.
Noncommercial dealers buoyed their net long position in ICE
cocoa contracts nearly 30 percent to a three-month high in the
week that ended Aug. 13, while they increased it in Liffe cocoa
futures and options as well, recent data showed.
"They're adding to positions as the market breaks new
levels," one London-based cocoa futures broker said.
He added that an early start to the dry season in West
Africa underpinned the market and noted a strong correlation
between a falling dollar against a basket of currencies, and
rising ICE cocoa prices. Farmers in Ivory Coast, the world's
biggest cocoa grower, said on Monday that their main crop's
harvest will be delayed by at least a month.
"When it rains (and it will) in September the argument will
move on to how much (if at all) damage has already been done,
and has there been enough rain?" said Eric Sivry, head of agri
options brokerage at Marex Spectron.
RISK OF SELLOFF
The London-based cocoa futures broker said the market could
sell off if reports of rainfall emerge.
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said
continued improving consumer sentiment in Europe and buoyant
demand in North America lifted underlying sales 8.7 percent in
the first half of the year, a pace of growth it will not be able
to maintain throughout 2013.
December arabica coffee on ICE sank 3.95 cents, or
3.2 percent, to close at $1.1880 per lb, after falling to a
session low at $1.1865 within sight of a four-year low of
$1.1710 hit on June 20, pressured by a huge supply from Brazil's
off-year harvest. Total volume soared around 40,000 lots, nearly
double the 250-day average, preliminary Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Some September/December spreading continued ahead of the
spot contract's first notice day on Thursday, with its KC-1=R
discount to the second position widening to 3.90 cents, the
biggest in eight months on plentiful supplies, versus 3.35 cents
on Monday.
Liffe November robusta coffee closed down $26, or
1.4 percent, at $1,850 a tonne.
October raw sugar on ICE ended down 0.06 cent, or 0.4
percent, at 16.47 cents per lb.
"In the short term, we are expecting a test of yesterday's
low and a further foray down towards the 16 cent level," said
Nick Penney, a senior trader at Sucden Financial Sugar.
He said the next report from cane industry group Unica, due
later this week, was expected to show good progress for the cane
crush in center-south Brazil despite reports of sporadic damage
from a cold snap.
October white sugar on Liffe finished down $2.90, or
0.6 percent, at $488.50 a tonne.
(Editing by Jeff Coelho, Peter Galloway and Maureen Bavdek)