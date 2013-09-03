* Big supply, short selling send arabica to near 4-year low
* Commerzbank sees sugar at 18 cents in 4th quarter
* Liffe cocoa stuck inside tight range
(Updates closing coffee/sugar prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Sarah McFarlane
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 3 ICE arabica coffee
futures turned higher after nearing a four-year low on Tuesday,
finding spill-over support in the firm commodity complex, but
surplus supplies were expected to limit gains.
Raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. was firm but pared earlier
gains, while cocoa markets turned lower in sideways dealings as
the British pound fell from a one-week high, pressuring the
dollar-traded U.S. market.
ICE Futures U.S. agricultural markets were closed on Monday
for the U.S. Labor Day holiday.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, was up about 0.4 percent, after
paring steeper gains, as oil futures rose on concern about any
wider conflict in the Middle East.
December arabica coffee futures on ICE rose 0.90 cent, or
0.8 percent, to finish at $1.1720 per lb, after falling to a
session low at $1.1620. That was just above Friday's four-year
low at $1.1610. The market has been pressured by a huge off-year
crop in top grower Brazil.
Dealers said market fundamentals remained bearish in the
near term due to pressures from ample coffee supply. Post-market
on Friday, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
reported that speculators increased their net short position to
a seven-week high, attracting new short selling earlier in
Tuesday's session as it showed speculators still expect the
market to go lower, dealers said.
"There is no real scarcity in arabica, and that is why
prices are low and we think they will stay low," Commerzbank
analyst Michaela Kuhl said.
Liffe November robusta coffee climbed $27, or 1.5
percent, to close at $1,785 a tonne.
SUGAR UP
ICE October raw sugar futures rose 0.13 cent, or 0.8
percent, to finish at 16.47 cents a lb, with some dealers
viewing the market as oversold after Friday's CFTC data showed
speculators boosted their net short position by nearly 70
percent in the week that ended Aug. 27. This attracted some
buying, dealers said.
Total open interest jumped by nearly 5,000 lots to 926,879
lots on Aug. 30, the highest since June 14, ICE data showed.
The global raw sugar market has been trading at near
three-year lows, pressured by a huge global surplus. ICE
front-month raw sugar futures touched a three-year low of 15.93
cents a lb on July 16.
"The surplus in 2013/14 is supposed to be smaller than this
year's, but quite recently the International Sugar Organization
has been raising its surplus forecast for the coming season, so
I don't really see any change in sentiment," Commerzbank's Kuhl
said.
Commerzbank forecast benchmark raw sugar futures
would rise to around 18 cents on average in the fourth quarter.
October white sugar on Liffe ended up $1.20, or 0.3
percent, at $479.00 a tonne.
In cocoa, December futures in London settled down 6
pounds, or 0.4 percent, at 1,613 pounds a tonne, below an
11-month high of 1,673 pounds touched on Aug. 20. The weak
sterling against the U.S. dollar weighed on the market.
The December contract has traded inside a tight range of
around 60 pounds for more than three weeks.
ICE December cocoa closed down $18, or 0.7 percent,
at $2,418 per tonne.
($1 = 0.6425 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by David Brough in London; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer and Maureen Bavdek)