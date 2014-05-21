* Benchmark arabica coffee down 17 pct from last month's
By Chris Prentice and Nigel Hunt
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 21 Arabica coffee futures
on ICE sank on Wednesday, under pressure from position rolling
out of the spot contract and uncertainty over the severity of
crop damage in top grower Brazil due to drought earlier this
year.
ICE raw sugar fell on sluggish demand and cocoa futures
crawled to a three-week high.
July arabica coffee futures on ICE Futures U.S. were
down 3.85 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $1.8185 per lb by 12:25 p.m.
EDT (1625 GMT), hovering above Tuesday's six-week low.
The benchmark contract has toppled 17 percent from a peak of
$2.19 set almost a month ago as traders cut their outlooks for
Brazil supplies.
The country's arabica harvest should pick up speed next
month with most estimates for crop losses from dry, hot weather
from January through mid-March around six to seven million bags.
"It is seems like it (the extent of damage to Brazil's crop)
is not as bad as people were expecting or fearing. Sentiment has
turned to setback," said Romain Lathiere, head of dealing at
Diapason Commodities Management.
Capital Economics analyst Thomas Pugh said he expected
prices to fall over the year with stocks high after years of
overproduction ensuring there should be no shortage of beans.
July robusta coffee futures on Liffe lost $23, or
1.1 percent, at $2,013 a tonne.
In sugar, the July raw futures contract on ICE sank
0.16 cents, or 0.9 percent, to 17.42 cents a lb in heavy trade.
Huge supplies in key producers like Brazil and Thailand and
weak demand weighed, evaporating cash premiums, dealers said.
Last week's boost in fund buying "is already fading," said
Michael McDougall, senior vice president at Newedge USA,
referring to a big boost in speculators' buying as prices began
to rally last week.
August white sugar futures on Liffe fell $4.70,
nearly 1 percent, at $473 per tonne.
China's sugar imports were at 272,616 tonnes last month,
down over 24 percent from April 2013, according to customs data
issued on Wednesday.
ICE July cocoa edged up to three-week high of $2,996
higher before closing up $13, or 0.4 percent, at $2,981 a tonne.
July cocoa futures in London settled up 8 pounds, or
0.4 percent, at 1,865 pounds a tonne after touching a one-month
high of 1,872 pounds as a bullish technical outlook and demand
hopes bolstered.
A Barry Callebaut senior official said No. 3
producer Indonesia should push to double output to feed Asia's
growing appetite for chocolate.
Even so, cocoa arrivals during Ivory Coast's main crop this
year were up almost 15 percent from the prior year at 1.24
million tonnes.
ICE soft agricultural commodity futures and options markets
will be closed on Monday, May 26, for the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday.
