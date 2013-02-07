NEW YORK Feb 7 Open interest in raw sugar,
cotton and arabica coffee markets trading on ICE Futures U.S.
continued to rise steadily, reaching the highest levels in up to
three years on Feb. 6, exchange data showed on Thursday.
Total open interest in raw sugar futures jumped by
0.9 percent to 848,677 contracts on Feb. 6, the highest level in
three years, ICE data showed.
In cotton futures , open interest climbed for the
eighth straight day in the previous session, rising by 1,429
contracts to 214,167 contracts, the highest since February 2011.
Arabica coffee open interest rose for the fourth
straight day on Wednesday, rising by 1,827 lots to reach 164,601
lots, the highest since August 2010, ICE data showed.
Open interest in cocoa futures recently hit a record
high exceeding 210,000 lots on Jan. 30, but have since declined
by nearly 4 percent, reaching 202,554 lots on Feb. 6.
The small frozen concentrated orange juice futures
market was the odd one out on the softs complex, with open
interest inching down by 109 lots to 21,059 lots in the previous
session, up nearly 5 percent from the nine-month low reached on
Jan. 24 at 20,118 lots.