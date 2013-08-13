BRIEF-Nevada Zinc Corporation announces public offering of units
* Nevada Zinc Corp - proposes to complete on a commercially reasonable efforts basis a public offering of units of company for gross proceeds of $2 million
LIMA Aug 13 Peru's central bank sold $200 million in cash and 110 million soles in two-month paper in the local spot market on Tuesday to offset the slipping sol currency, which ended stable at 2.795/2.796 per dollar.
The sol weakened Tuesday on signs of stronger economic growth in the United States that could spell an end to stimulus measures that have led investors to seek higher yields in emerging economies like Peru.
* Coupa Software Inc - Co offering 91,535 shares of its common stock, selling stockholders are offering 3.6 million shares of common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2okumiC) Further company coverage: