SEOUL Dec 19 Shares in Samsung Electronics rose more than 4 percent early on Friday after local media said the electronics giant had decided to increase dividend payouts to boost shareholder value.

Samsung Electronics didn't immediately comment on the reports, but South Korea's main bourse operator has asked the electronics giant to clarify its position on the matter via regulatory filing by 0900 GMT.

Several brokerages have tipped Samsung Electronics to post a recovery in fourth-quarter profit, after bottoming out in the July-September period. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)