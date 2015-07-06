Greek debt relief deal "closer than ever", Greek PM Tsipras says
ATHENS, May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
SEOUL, July 6 South Korean shares extended losses to a one-week low on Monday after Greeks voted to reject terms of austerity measures demanded in return for a bailout, raising the prospect it could be forced out of the European common currency.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.1 percent at 2,060.06 points as of 0452 GMT, its lowest since June 30. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, May 9 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will set out plans by the middle of this year to widen access to Britain's interbank payment system, part of efforts to boost the country's financial infrastructure.