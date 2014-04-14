By Mai Nguyen HANOI, April 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged down on Monday, while the Singapore index climbed on expectation of an economic rebound from a weak first quarter and Indonesian shares recouped after a post-election slump. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.4 percent, ending two straight sessions of losses, after the country's central bank said it would keep its tight monetary policy stance on expectation of only moderate economic growth this year. "Barring a significant shock in the external environment, the Singapore economy should expand at a moderate pace over the course of the year," the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its half-yearly statement. Industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings and subsidiary Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd were the top gainers on the Singapore market. Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 0.62 percent, picking up from a 3.1 percent post-election loss on Thursday on disappointment about a possible formation of a weak government with limited ability to boost investments. Construction materials firm Semen Indonesia (Perserco) Tbk PT led the gains with a 3.3 percent advance, bouncing back from a 8.8 percent fall over the previous two sessions, Reuters data showed. Stocks in the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam all drifted lower by midday on Monday. The Philippine main index dipped 0.29 percent, extending its loss in the previous session after its eight-month high close on Thursday, Reuters data showed. Stocks in Malaysia eased 0.1 percent and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.21 percent. The Thai market was closed on Monday for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0521 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.19 416.81 -0.15 Singapore 3211.12 3198.22 +0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1850.82 1852.66 -0.10 Jakarta 4846.30 4816.58 +0.62 Manila 6578.08 6596.96 -0.29 Ho Chi Minh 599.31 600.57 -0.21 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Editing by Martin Petty and Sunil Nair)