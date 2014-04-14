By Mai Nguyen HANOI, April 14 Singapore stocks advanced on Monday, while most other regional markets fell, helped by a central bank forecast of a moderate economic rebound for the City State, and Indonesian equities picked up after a post-election slump. The Straits Times Index bounced back from previous losses after Singapore's central bank said on Monday it would maintain a tight monetary policy, backed by optimism on the economic outlook, despite weak first-quarter data. "The Singapore economy is expected to grow at a moderate pace in 2014, supported by the cyclical uplift in the industrialised economies," the Monetary Authority of Singapore said. The Singapore index closed up 0.52 percent at 3214.83, the highest since April 3, led by industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings and subsidiary Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd, Reuters data showed. Indonesia's Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1 percent, with the banking sector outperforming others. The region's second best performer so far this year has gained a combined 2.1 percent in two sessions, recouping after a more than 3 percent drop on Thursday amid political uncertainty that could impact investments in the country. Stocks in the Philippines fell for a third straight day to close down 0.11 percent with trading at the lowest volume in almost three months, Reuters data showed. Malaysia was nearly flat at 0.06 percent and Vietnam's VN Index lost 0.74 percent amid cautious sentiment and extended net selling by foreigner investors. The Thai market was closed on Monday for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.91 416.81 -0.22 Singapore 3214.83 3198.22 +0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1851.53 1852.66 -0.06 Jakarta 4864.88 4816.58 +1.00 Manila 6589.55 6596.96 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 596.11 600.57 -0.74 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.91 388.37 +7.09 Singapore 3214.83 3167.43 +1.50 Kuala Lumpur 1851.53 1866.96 -0.83 Bangkok 1389.16 1298.71 +6.96 Jakarta 4864.88 4274.18 +13.82 Manila 6589.55 5889.83 +11.88 Ho Chi Minh 596.11 504.63 +18.13 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Editing by Martin Petty and Anupama Dwivedi)