HANOI, April 25 Southeast Asian stocks tracked losses in broader Asia on Friday with investors taking profits in Singapore, while the Thai index was dragged lower after a net selling session by foreign investors. Asian stocks struggled as fears of an escalating Ukraine crisis eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech shares. The Straits Times Index retreated 0.44 percent from a near-11-month closing high on profit-taking, mostly in banking stocks, analysts said. The Singapore stock market has risen as much as 11.2 percent since its 2014 low hit in early February, Reuters data showed. Thailand's SET Index also drifted lower, extending Thursday's losses with foreign investors becoming net sellers after 10 straight net-buying sessions, Reuters data showed. Indonesia and Vietnam bucked the trend to advance 0.39 percent and 1.3 percent respectively. But low volumes indicated weak buying demand in both markets. Stocks in Malaysia dipped 0.15 percent and the Philippine SE Composite Index edged down 0.39 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0554 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.18 421.03 -0.20 Singapore 3269.55 3283.93 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1862.40 1865.28 -0.15 Bangkok 1418.31 1422.67 -0.31 Jakarta 4909.96 4891.08 +0.39 Manila 6705.03 6731.33 -0.39 Ho Chi Minh 577.87 570.46 +1.30 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)