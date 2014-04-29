SINGAPORE, April 29 Southeast Asian shares rose on optimism surrounding corporate earnings to be released throughout the week, though the gains were muted in the face of continuing tensions in Ukraine. A surge late in the day propped up Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, reversing losses from the previous day. Vietnam shares closed 0.9 percent higher. Philippine stocks advanced 0.5 percent, snapping four straight sessions of losses on bargain hunting and healthy first-quarter corporate earnings. Shares of Bloomberry Resorts Corp were among the top gainers, rising 2.9 percent to their highest in more than seven months, after the casino operator posted a strong recovery in first-quarter profit on Monday. Other markets saw modest gains, with Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia closing between 0.02 percent and 0.19 percent. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index trimmed losses from earlier in the day, ticking down 0.15 percent at its close. Investors will be looking towards financial results released by the three banks on Wednesday to gauge future performances on the index. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.37 417.29 +0.02 Singapore 3237.74 3242.71 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1859.34 1855.74 +0.19 Bangkok 1412.33 1411.23 +0.08 Jakarta 4819.68 4818.76 +0.02 Manila 6636.45 6604.35 +0.49 Ho Chi Minh 578.00 573.10 +0.85 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.37 388.37 +7.47 Singapore 3237.74 3167.43 +2.22 Kuala Lumpur 1859.34 1866.96 -0.41 Bangkok 1412.33 1298.71 +8.75 Jakarta 4819.68 4274.18 +12.76 Manila 6636.45 5889.83 +12.68 Ho Chi Minh 578.00 504.63 +14.54 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anand Basu)