BANGKOK, May 8 Thai stocks fell to a near one-month low on Thursday as investors further cut risk positions due to concerns that ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra may face charges over a rice subsidy scheme, while Vietnam fell the most in nearly 13 years. Bangkok saw more sell-offs in large caps, led by telecommunications company Advanced Info Service and Kasikornbank, sending Thai key SET index down 1.4 percent at 1,382, the lowest since April 11. Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) may decide on Thursday whether to pursue charges against Yingluck that could see her banned from politics, ending any hopes she may have of staging an electoral comeback. "An NACC ruling against Yingluck today could lead to a political vacuum as it would wipe out the existing caretaker Cabinet. This would delay an economic recovery from expectations of the second half of 2014 to next year," said broker Krungsri Securities. Technically, the index's fall below a key 1,400 level points to a downside risk of the SET to hit 1,380, it said. Foreign investors sold a net 2.0 billion baht ($61.8 million) in stocks on Wednesday, their largest daily selling since March 14, after a Thai court ordered Yingluck to step down after finding her guilty of abuse of power. Consumer confidence in Thailand fell to its lowest in over 12 years in April due to a protracted political crisis. April's weak consumer confidence "just goes to show that consumption demand remains weak in the economy. Sentiment is probably still affected by the ongoing political stalemate," said Singapore-based economist Gundy Cahyadi of DBS Group Research. In Hanoi, the benchmark VN index fell nearly 6 percent, Asia's worst performing bourse, as tension mounted between China and Vietnam in the South China Sea. Other share markets in the region were broadly range-bound, with investors content to stay on the sidelines ahead of the meeting of central banks of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia seen holding their policy interest rates unchanged. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0742 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.95 418.41 -0.35 Singapore 3247.44 3236.43 +0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1861.69 1860.43 +0.07 Bangkok 1382.70 1402.61 -1.42 Jakarta 4857.40 4862.07 -0.10 Manila 6768.18 6748.51 +0.29 Ho Chi Minh 526.51 559.97 -5.98 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in HANOI; Editing by Anand Basu)