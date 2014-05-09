BANGKOK, May 9 Philippine shares rose to their
highest in 11 months on Friday as market cheered the surprise
Standard & Poor's credit rating upgrade, while Thai stocks
suffered their worst weekly drop in 19 weeks as the political
stalemate hurt investor sentiment.
The Philippine main index was up 1.2 percent, ending
the week up 1.6 percent, a seventh consecutive week. The market
rally took its year to date gain to 14.8 percent in terms of
local currency, Asia's best performing market.
S&P raised the Philippines' credit rating to two notches
above investment grade, the first debt watcher to do so, saying
reforms are likely to continue beyond the administration of
President Benigno Aquino. The report came late on
Thursday.
Philippine bourse recorded a net foreign inflow of 758
million peso ($17.2 million) on the day, the biggest in more
than one week, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange
data.
In Bangkok, foreign investors further cut positions in
shares, sending the SET index 0.1 percent lower on the
day and down 3.1 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's second
worst performer after Vietnam, which was down 6.2
percent.
Thai police fired teargas on Friday at royalist protesters
bent on bringing down a caretaker government after a court threw
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra out of office and an
anti-graft agency indicted her for negligence.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 419.16 417.95 +0.29
Singapore 3252.13 3247.69 +0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1866.72 1862.84 +0.21
Bangkok 1377.37 1379.02 -0.12
Jakarta 4898.14 4860.89 +0.77
Manila 6847.26 6765.21 +1.21
Ho Chi Minh 542.26 527.09 +2.92
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 419.16 388.37 +7.93
Singapore 3252.13 3167.43 +2.67
Kuala Lumpur 1866.72 1866.96 -0.01
Bangkok 1377.37 1298.71 +6.06
Jakarta 4898.14 4274.18 +14.60
Manila 6847.26 5889.83 +16.26
Ho Chi Minh 542.26 504.63 +7.46
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 44.1825 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)