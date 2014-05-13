May 13 Shares in the Philippines and Indonesia rose to their highest in 11 months on Tuesday, following other Asian markets as investors shrugged off tensions in Ukraine, while half of the southeast Asian markets were closed for a holiday. The Philippine index was up 0.7 percent by 0556 GMT to hit its highest since June 11, while the Jakarta Composite Index climbed to its highest since June 7. Asian shares rose on Tuesday as tensions in Ukraine were eclipsed by a strong night on Wall Street. Shares in Bloomberry Resorts Corp gained 2.6 percent after Philippine property developer Ayala Land Inc said it had partnered with Bloomberry to operate a mall at the latter's $1.2 billion Solaire complex, Manila's newest gaming hub, to be opened later this year. Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second biggest telecommunications firm, was up 1.1 percent after its net profit more than quadrupled in the March quarter. However, stocks in Vietnam fell with the benchmark VN Index , hovering just below a four-month low hit in the previous session. Stock markets in Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore were closed for holidays on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0556 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.51 417.52 0.00 Jakarta 4920.82 4913.00 +0.16 Manila 6861.36 6811.34 +0.73 Ho Chi Minh 514.96 517.05 -0.40 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)