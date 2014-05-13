May 13 Philippine shares closed at their highest
in 11 months on Tuesday, while Indonesia rose slightly amid
political and economic uncertainty ahead of the presidential
polls.
Half of the southeast Asian markets were closed for a
holiday.
The Philippine index rose 0.6 percent to its highest
close since June 10, 2013, while the Jakarta Composite Index
edged up 0.2 percent after touching its highest intraday
level since June 7.
Investors were cautious ahead of the Indonesian presidential
polls scheduled on July 9, said John Teja, director of
Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities.
"I think there's a lot of uncertainty as parties negotiate
to form coalitions for president and vice-president this week,"
Teja said in an emailed statement.
Weak real GDP growth and adjustment to energy prices are an
overhang on the inflation outlook. Foreigners are staying on the
sidelines and may bring short-term market correction, Teja said.
In Manila, shares of Bloomberry Resorts Corp
gained 1.9 percent after Philippine property developer Ayala
Land Inc said it had partnered with Bloomberry to
operate a mall at the latter's $1.2 billion Solaire complex,
Manila's newest gaming hub, to be opened later this year.
Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second biggest
telecommunications firm, rose 0.8 percent after its net profit
more than quadrupled in the March quarter.
However, stocks in Vietnam fell with the benchmark VN Index
closing at a four-month low.
Stock markets in Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore were
closed for a holiday on Tuesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 417.48 417.52 -0.01
Jakarta 4921.39 4913.00 +0.17
Manila 6852.81 6811.34 +0.61
Ho Chi Minh 513.91 517.05 -0.61
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 417.48 388.37 +7.50
Singapore 3222.43 3167.43 +1.74
Kuala Lumpur 1866.08 1866.96 -0.05
Bangkok 1375.14 1298.71 +5.89
Jakarta 4921.39 4274.18 +15.14
Manila 6852.81 5889.83 +16.31
Ho Chi Minh 513.91 504.63 +1.84
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 11521.0000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
