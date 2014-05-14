BANGKOK, May 14 Indonesian shares jumped to
11-month highs on Wednesday as chances of a win for a popular
presidential candidate increased ahead of a July election, while
Thai stocks rose the most in three months amid foreign inflows
into markets across the region.
Jakarta's main index closed up 1.4 percent at
4,991.64, after Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo boosted
his chances in the presidential election by securing the support
of the country's second-largest political party.
The market brought in 1.26 trillion rupiah ($109.22
million), the biggest daily inflows since April 9, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Indonesia's stock market will be shut on Thursday for a
holiday.
Bangkok's SET index rose 1.5 percent to close at
1,396.03, recovering some of the losses over the past five
sessions. Brokers said the gain was in line with Asia, tracking
the S&P 500 which closed at a record high overnight.
Net foreign inflows into Thai stocks were a modest 189
million baht ($5.79 million) after two sessions of outflows.
"External sentiment did help the local market. The issue
about the election re-run was also among the domestic factors
but it remains to be seen," said Koraphat Vorachet, an analyst
at Nomura Pattnasin.
A meeting between Thailand's interim prime minister and the
Election Commission to fix a date for polls that the government
hopes will break a stalemate was postponed on Wednesday due to
security concerns over the venue.
In the Philippines, the stock market took in net foreign
inflows of 2.86 billion peso ($65 million) amid strong buying
interest in shares of Ayala Land and Universal Robina
Corp, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.84 417.43 +1.53
Singapore 3259.09 3222.43 +1.14
Kuala Lumpur 1879.20 1866.08 +0.70
Bangkok 1396.03 1375.14 +1.52
Jakarta 4991.63 4921.39 +1.43
Manila 6880.44 6852.81 +0.40
Ho Chi Minh 529.53 513.91 +3.04
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.84 388.37 +9.13
Singapore 3259.09 3167.43 +2.89
Kuala Lumpur 1879.20 1866.96 +0.66
Bangkok 1396.03 1298.71 +7.49
Jakarta 4991.63 4274.18 +16.79
Manila 6880.44 5889.83 +16.82
Ho Chi Minh 529.53 504.63 +4.93
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 43.8300 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 11536.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
($1 = 32.6200 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)