May 21 Thai shares recovered on Wednesday as the
capital Bangkok remained calm, a day after the army declared
martial law to restore order following prolonged anti-government
protests, while other Southeast Asia markets mostly fell
tracking Wall Street.
Thailand's SET index closed 0.6 percent firmer, led
by energy shares, after having fallen more than 1.1 percent in
the previous session.
Analysts said the lack of violence aided sentiment, though
the market had been watching the meeting between rival parties
arranged by the army with caution and the index may move
sideways until the crisis is resolved, she added.
Thailand's army chief will meet leaders of rival political
groups and parties, Election Commission members and senators
later on Wednesday to discuss a way out of the country's
political crisis, an army spokesman said.
Foreign investors sold a net 3.06 billion baht ($94.05
million) worth of shares, a day after the highest foreign
outflow recorded in six months. They have sold a net $351.05
million worth of shares since the army declared martial law on
Tuesday.
Retail investors and domestic institutions were on the
buying side, acquiring 2.3 billion baht and 555 million baht
worth of shares respectively, stock exchange data showed.
Indonesia, recouping its early losses, ended 0.3
percent firmer, while Vietnam ended at a two-week high as
recent gains attracted investors.
Other Southeast Asian markets declined after U.S. stocks
fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday. The Philippines
closed 1.8 percent down to a two-week closing low, Singapore
and Malaysia slipped 0.1 percent and 0.2
percent respectively.
Malaysia witnessed $30.75 million of foreign inflows, while
Manila saw a net $30.94 million worth of foreign buying in
shares.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.00 421.66 +0.08
Singapore 3261.78 3265.47 -0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1877.03 1881.16 -0.22
Bangkok 1402.92 1394.69 +0.59
Jakarta 4910.29 4895.96 +0.29
Manila 6762.38 6882.73 -1.75
Ho Chi Minh 543.88 537.52 +1.18
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.00 388.37 +8.66
Singapore 3261.78 3167.43 +2.98
Kuala Lumpur 1877.03 1866.96 +0.54
Bangkok 1402.92 1298.71 +8.02
Jakarta 4910.29 4274.18 +14.88
Manila 6762.38 5889.83 +14.81
Ho Chi Minh 543.88 504.63 +7.78
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 32.5350 Thai baht)
($1 = 3.2205 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 43.7325 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK; Editing by Sunil Nair)