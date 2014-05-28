BANGKOK, May 28 Thai stocks rose for a second session on Wednesday as economic optimism revived appetite for consumer-related shares while Philippine stocks snapped three sessions of losses ahead of the release of first-quarter economic data on Thursday. Thailand's military rulers have started working on boosting consumption and investment after they seized control of the government last week. Economic policies are expected to be announced next week, including the state budget. Shares of retailer CP All, Kasikornbank and Advanced Info Service were among those actively traded amid domestic-led buying. The key SET index ended 0.7 percent higher at 1,402.79, the highest close in almost one week. The market noted outflows for a seventh session since the imposition of martial law on May 20 followed by the coup two days later. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 2.8 billion baht ($85.78 million) on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Philippine main index was up 0.1 percent, after a modest loss of 0.6 percent in three sessions to Tuesday. Shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone and Megaworld Corp led among gainers. The Philippine economy probably grew the most among regional peers in the first three months of the year, driven by private consumption and post-typhoon rebuilding that could continue to bolster expansion ahead. Malaysian shares gained 0.2 percent as the market brought in net inflows worth a net 209 million ringgit ($64.97 million). Others in the region ended mostly higher as strong economic data in the United States bolstered sentiment across Asia. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.48 420.78 +0.16 Singapore 3271.84 3274.06 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1871.66 1867.57 +0.22 Bangkok 1402.79 1392.73 +0.72 Jakarta 4985.58 4963.93 +0.44 Manila 6787.88 6780.26 +0.11 Ho Chi Minh 557.34 552.75 +0.83 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.48 388.37 +8.53 Singapore 3271.84 3167.43 +3.30 Kuala Lumpur 1871.66 1866.96 +0.25 Bangkok 1402.79 1298.71 +8.01 Jakarta 4985.58 4274.18 +16.64 Manila 6787.88 5889.83 +15.25 Ho Chi Minh 557.34 504.63 +10.45 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 32.6400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)