BANGKOK, May 29 Thai shares rose for a third day on Thursday amid active buying in builders and consumer stocks as the military government has started working to revive domestic economy, while Philippine shares hit a near one-month low after a weaker-than-expected economic growth. The SET index was up 0.4 percent at 1,408.51, its highest close since May 19. Shares of builder Ch Karnchang jumped more than 9 percent and retailer CP All closed at a one-year high. The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) is expected to unveil economic policies next week, including state budget. The Philippine main index finished down 1.6 percent, its worst drop in more than a week, led down by Metropolitan Bank and Trust, which fell 3 percent to a near one-month low. The Philippine economy unexpectedly grew at its slowest pace in two years in the first quarter, hurt by the impact of last year's super typhoon, raising some speculation the central bank may delay an expected increase in its policy rate. Singapore's index climbed almost 1 percent to a near one-year high. Malaysia rose for a second day to around one-week high and Vietnam extended gains for a fourth day. Indonesia was shut for a market holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.75 421.38 +0.33 Singapore 3300.71 3271.84 +0.88 Kuala Lumpur 1876.62 1871.66 +0.27 Bangkok 1408.51 1402.79 +0.41 Manila 6676.67 6787.88 -1.64 Ho Chi Minh 558.45 557.34 +0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.75 388.37 +8.85 Singapore 3300.71 3167.43 +4.21 Kuala Lumpur 1876.62 1866.96 +0.52 Bangkok 1408.51 1298.71 +8.45 Jakarta closed 4274.18 +16.64 Manila 6676.67 5889.83 +13.36 Ho Chi Minh 558.45 504.63 +10.67 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)