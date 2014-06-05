BANGKOK, June 5 Thai shares rose on Thursday as
optimism around the domestic economy gave more boost to consumer
and hotelier shares while Philippine stocks were range-bound
amid expectations of a possible interest rate hike after higher
inflation in May.
Most Southeast Asian stock markets recouped early losses and
closed higher as the European Central Bank is expected to ease
monetary policy later on Thursday to support a fragile economic
recovery.
The SET index closed up 0.26 percent at 1,453.16,
falling at one point to 1,444.98. Gains were led by shares of
Big C Supercenter and Minor International.
Shares of ethanol producer Thai Agro Energy more
than doubled on their debut as investors built an exposure into
alternative energy business. The stock closed at 5.6 baht versus
the initial public offering price of 2.0 baht.
The military government's economic policy to revive domestic
consumption and investment underpinned market sentiment. The
index had risen almost 12 percent so far this year, Asia's fifth
best, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Philippine main index ended a tad higher.
Philippine inflation quickened in May to a two-and-a-half year
high on costlier food and utilities, prompting expectations the
central bank could raise interest rates.
"While hawkish talk would persist, we now think policymakers
would prefer rate adjustments in the fourth quarter," said a
Citi broker report.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.63 422.11 +0.36
Singapore 3279.64 3280.17 -0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1869.00 1865.20 +0.20
Bangkok 1453.16 1449.40 +0.26
Jakarta 4935.56 4932.56 +0.06
Manila 6772.44 6766.57 +0.09
Ho Chi Minh 551.10 553.46 -0.43
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 423.63 388.37 +9.08
Singapore 3279.64 3167.43 +3.54
Kuala Lumpur 1869.00 1866.96 +0.11
Bangkok 1453.16 1298.71 +11.89
Jakarta 4935.56 4274.18 +15.47
Manila 6772.44 5889.83 +14.99
Ho Chi Minh 551.10 504.63 +9.21
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)