BANGKOK, Aug 29 Thai shares rebounded on Friday,
helped by short covering, while others in the region were
range-bound amid a mixed-bag of economic data and caution about
tensions in Ukraine.
Thai SET index inched up 0.2 percent, with shares of
telecommunications company True Corp rallying to their
highest since June 2001 after the fall early in the week amid
short selling, stock exchange data showed.
"True Corp shares were among the top active short-selling
list this week. The strong gain today could come from those
investors who covered their short positions," said a trader at
broker KT Zmico Securities.
Energy shares edged slightly higher, recovering
from a 1.2 percent drop on Thursday as investors weighed in the
risk of the government's retail oil price restructuring,
resulting in a reduction in gasoline prices.
Shares of oil traders and petrol station operators were
mixed, with stocks of PTT unchanged after a 2.7 percent
drop on Thursday. Shares of Bangchak Petroleum Pcl
jumped 2.2 percent and PTG Energy rose 2 percent.
"Oil traders and petrol station operators may see
losses/gains on petrol and gasohol inventories following the
cuts while margin on diesel prices would be up due to
lower-priced inventories," said energy analyst Ornmongkol
Tantitanatorn of broker Phillip Securities.
Data from Thailand's Industry Ministry early on Friday
showed July factory output slid more than expected, another sign
the economy is stuck in a rut even as the government stays
upbeat on economic outlook.
Thai central bank will announce July economic numbers later
in the day.
The Philippines fell for a second day after the
country posted a budget deficit of 1.8 billion pesos ($41.2
million) in July, while Malaysia reversed Thursday's
gain before money supply and banking indicators in July.
Shares of Singapore's banks were mixed, with Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp up 0.2 percent and DBS Group Holdings
down 0.1 percent, after total bank lending in
Singapore was barely changed in July from June.
Vietnam rose 0.3 percent amid busy trade in banking
stocks while solid money inflows extended even with a two-day
market holiday ahead.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0541 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 445.38 445.98 -0.13
Singapore 3327.45 3330.22 -0.08
Kuala Lumpur 1872.17 1875.68 -0.19
Bangkok 1561.20 1559.05 +0.14
Jakarta 5176.62 5184.48 -0.15
Manila 7072.27 7100.70 -0.45
Ho Chi Minh 633.93 632.03 +0.30
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)