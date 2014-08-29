BANGKOK, Aug 29 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Friday, with Indonesia's key index hitting a near
three-week closing low and the Philippines slipping amid
foreign-led selling in large caps.
Jakarta's composite index ended down 0.9 percent at
5,136.86, its lowest close since Aug. 12. The index rose 0.9
percent on the month, its weakest since January 2013.
Foreign investors were net sellers in shares of Telekom
Indonesia and Astra International amid a
weaker rupiah.
The Philippine main index fell 0.7 percent to close
at its lowest since Aug. 18, as outflows hit shares of SM
Investments Corp and Alliance Global, stock
exchange data showed.
Others in the region had a mixed performance in August, with
Singapore down 1.4 percent, compared with a 3.6 percent
rise in July, while Malaysia extended losses for a
second month, falling 0.3 percent.
Vietnam's index was the outperformer with a monthly
rise of 6.8 percent, a third straight month of gain. The Thai
benchmark rose 4 percent, a seventh consecutive monthly
gain.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 445.08 445.98 -0.20
Singapore 3327.09 3330.22 -0.09
Kuala Lumpur 1866.11 1875.68 -0.51
Bangkok 1561.63 1559.05 +0.17
Jakarta 5136.86 5184.48 -0.92
Manila 7050.89 7100.70 -0.70
Ho Chi Minh 636.65 632.03 +0.73
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 445.08 388.37 +14.60
Singapore 3327.09 3167.43 +5.04
Kuala Lumpur 1866.11 1866.96 -0.05
Bangkok 1561.63 1298.71 +20.24
Jakarta 5136.86 4274.18 +20.18
Manila 7050.89 5889.83 +19.71
Ho Chi Minh 636.65 504.63 +26.16
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)