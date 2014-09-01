BANGKOK, Sept 1 Stocks in Indonesia rebounded on Monday amid foreign-led buying in selected large caps such as Telkom Indonesia and Bank Central Asia, while the Thai index hit a 15-month closing high as some investors welcomed a new military-led government. Jakarta's composite index rose 0.8 percent after a fall on Friday to the lowest close since Aug. 12. The stock exchange posted net foreign inflows worth 127 billion rupiah ($10.84 million) as the rupiah eased but pared some losses after Indonesia posted a small trade surplus in July. Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.2 percent, a second straight day of gains, at 1,565.35, the highest close since May 30, 2013. The formation of a new cabinet on Sunday boosted hopes related to fiscal disbursement for the fiscal year starting in October, lifting shares seen among beneficiaries of government spending such as Bangkok Bank and construction firm Ch Karnchang. Singapore was an underperformer, with key Straits Times Index falling 0.4 percent to the lowest close since Aug. 18, led by a 7.3 percent drop in StatsChipPac. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.48 444.92 +0.13 Singapore 3314.13 3327.09 -0.39 Bangkok 1565.35 1561.63 +0.24 Jakarta 5177.62 5136.86 +0.79 Manila 7083.49 7050.89 +0.46 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.48 388.37 +14.71 Singapore 3314.13 3167.43 +4.63 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 -0.05 Bangkok 1565.35 1298.71 +20.53 Jakarta 5177.62 4274.18 +21.14 Manila 7083.49 5889.83 +20.27 Ho Chi Minh -- 504.63 +26.16 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 11,715.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)