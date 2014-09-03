BANGKOK, Sept 3 Thai shares rose for a fourth session on Wednesday, led by tourism stocks such as Airports of Thailand, while increased expectation that the European Central Bank will announce monetary stimulus later this week lifted sentiment across Southeast Asia. The Thai SET index finished up 0.9 percent at 1,583.27, a 15-month closing high. Foreign investors were net buyers of Thai shares worth 1.9 billion baht ($59.34 million), stock exchange data showed. Shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand jumped 3.4 percent to a record close of 245 baht, with a more stable political situation supportive to the tourism sector, traders said. Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines rose for a third day and shares in Singapore extended their gains for a second day. Vietnam gained for a third straight session. Large caps such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co , Universal Robina Corp and Telkom Indonesia led gainers in the region amid foreign inflows and a recovery in most regional currencies. Foreign investors were net buyers of Philippine stocks worth 621 million peso ($14.25 million), Indonesian shares worth 475 billion rupiah ($40.39 million), Malaysian shares worth 57 million ringgit ($17.94 million), stock exchange data and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.38 444.48 +0.65 Singapore 3348.77 3328.30 +0.62 Kuala Lumpur 1864.87 1867.69 -0.15 Bangkok 1583.27 1568.60 +0.94 Jakarta 5224.14 5201.59 +0.43 Manila 7206.02 7106.56 +1.40 Ho Chi Minh 640.75 636.65 +0.64 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.38 388.37 +15.19 Singapore 3348.77 3167.43 +5.73 Kuala Lumpur 1864.87 1866.96 -0.11 Bangkok 1583.27 1298.71 +21.91 Jakarta 5224.14 4274.18 +22.23 Manila 7206.02 5889.83 +22.35 Ho Chi Minh 640.75 504.63 +26.97 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 43.5900 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 3.1775 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 32.0200 Thai baht) (1 US dollar = 11,760.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)