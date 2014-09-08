BANGKOK, Sept 8 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday, with Indonesian stocks marking a record close
for a second time in the month amid expectations of a likely end
to fuel subsidy. Stocks in the Philippines hit the highest in
more than 15 months.
Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.6 percent at
5,246.48, surpassing the record closing high of 5,224.135 hit on
Sept. 3. The market brought in foreign inflows for a fourth
straight session on Monday amid talks of a fuel price hike.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 561 billion
rupiah ($47.84 million), adding on a combined 934 billion rupiah
($79.65 million) over the past three consecutive trading
sessions, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The inflows boosted large caps such as Telkom Indonesia
and shares of Bank Central Asia.
The Philippine main index was up 0.7 percent at
7,314.94, the highest close since May 22, 2013, with foreign
investors buying shares worth a net 1.17 billion peso ($26.85
million), stock exchange data showed.
In Malaysia, foreign investors bought a net 80
million ringgit ($25.21 million) and in Thailand, it was
a net 1.4 billion baht ($43.75 million), stock exchange data
showed.
Brokers attributed the inflows to tepid U.S. non-farm jobs
data which could delay the Federal Reserve's decision on an
interest rate hike.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3335.19 3341.73 -0.20
Kuala Lumpur 1871.09 1868.46 +0.14
Bangkok 1584.77 1584.32 +0.03
Jakarta 5246.48 5217.34 +0.56
Manila 7314.94 7263.58 +0.71
Ho Chi Minh 639.85 638.65 +0.19
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3335.19 3167.43 +5.30
Kuala Lumpur 1871.09 1866.96 +0.22
Bangkok 1584.77 1298.71 +22.03
Jakarta 5246.48 4274.18 +22.75
Manila 7314.94 5889.83 +24.20
Ho Chi Minh 639.85 504.63 +26.80
(1 US dollar = 11,727.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 43.5800 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 3.1730 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 32.0000 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)