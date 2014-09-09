HANOI, Sept 9 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
lost ground on Tuesday, led by Philippine and Vietnamese shares,
amid widespread profit booking after strong increases in the
past sessions.
The Philippine SE Composite Index retreated 0.84
percent from a 15-month high, led by property firm Ayala Land
with a 3.32 percent decline.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index pared all of its gains
over the past two weeks, dropping 2.02 percent as investors
secured profits from most equities.
Southeast Asia's best performer has been bullish after
strong inflows boosted Vietnamese shares, which have surpassed a
high of nearly five years.
Tuesday's falls lowered the relative strength indexes of
both Philippine and Vietnamese markets to below 70, removing
them from an overbought territory, Reuters data showed.
Foreign investors turned net sellers of 123 billion rupiah
($10.45 million) worth of Indonesian shares, which
declined 0.94 percent after hitting a record closing high for
the second time in a month on Monday.
Investors on the Jakarta bourse have expected higher fuel
prices following a potential cut in subsidies by the government,
which aims at limiting the country's current account deficit.
Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index outperformed
the regional market on gains in the baking sector.
The city-state has been lagging the regional markets despite
being Southeast Asia's cheapest equities.
FTSTI has gained 5.54 percent since the beginning of the
year, far below top risers Vietnam at 24.23 percent and the
Philippines at 23.16 percent.
Singaporean stocks' price-to-earnings ratio humbles at
14.02, compared with the most expensive Philippines at 21.55.
Thailand and Malaysia moved in tight range
amid moderate volumes.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at close
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 445.77 448.93 -0.70
Singapore 3342.96 3335.19 +0.23
Kuala Lumpur 1874.12 1871.09 +0.16
Bangkok 1583.18 1584.77 -0.10
Jakarta 5197.12 5246.483 -0.94
Manila 7253.67 7314.94 -0.84
Ho Chi Minh 626.92 639.85 -2.02
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 445.77 388.37 +14.78
Singapore 3342.96 3167.43 +5.54
Kuala Lumpur 1874.12 1866.96 +0.38
Bangkok 1583.18 1298.71 +21.90
Jakarta 5197.12 4274.18 +21.59
Manila 7253.67 5889.83 +23.16
Ho Chi Minh 626.92 504.63 +24.23
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1=11,765 Indonesian rupiah)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)