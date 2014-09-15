BANGKOK, Sept 15 Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to weaker on Monday as investors weighed in the risks of weak China's factory output data in August and the direction of U.S. monetary policy from the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. Singapore was an underperformer, with the Straits Times Index sliding 1 percent to 3,312.47, the lowest close since Aug. 14. Property shares fell, led down by CapitaLand, after data showed sales of private homes by developers in Singapore in August slumped 43 percent from a year earlier. China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August while growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures. The Philippines witnessed a net foreign selling worth of 805 million peso ($18.18 million), Indonesia saw 578 billion rupiah ($48.47 million) foreign selling and Malaysia's net foreign selling hit 225 million ringgit ($69.77 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3312.47 3345.55 -0.99 Kuala Lumpur 1847.30 1855.64 -0.45 Bangkok 1579.12 1581.36 -0.14 Jakarta 5144.89 5143.71 +0.02 Manila 7161.27 7201.88 -0.56 Ho Chi Minh 630.34 632.50 -0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3312.47 3167.43 +4.58 Kuala Lumpur 1847.30 1866.96 -1.05 Bangkok 1579.12 1298.71 +21.59 Jakarta 5144.89 4274.18 +20.37 Manila 7161.27 5889.83 +21.59 Ho Chi Minh 630.34 504.63 +24.91 (1 US dollar = 44.2750 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 11,925.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 3.2250 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)