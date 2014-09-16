BANGKOK, Sept 16 Singapore shares fell to more
than five-week lows on Tuesday amid a selloff in property
stocks, while other markets in Southeast Asia were
flat-to-weaker as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's
meeting for clues on U.S. monetary policy.
Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a third
day, down 0.8 percent to 3,285.71, the lowest since Aug. 8.
Shares of property developers such as CapitaLand,
extended Monday's falls due to weak monthly sales
data.
The cautious mood prompted broad selling, with Noble Group
and Genting Singapore among the top losers.
In Jakarta, the Composite Index was a tad lower
after a range-bound session, while the Philippine index
gained modestly, rebounding from a near two-week closing low on
Monday.
The Thai SET index rose slightly. Broker KGI
Securities expects a possible weakness in the index but the SET
is unlikely to move below 1,550 from the current level of
1,581.63.
"Expectation on Fed signal was more mixed after U.S. factory
output slowed, which may show that the U.S. economic recovery
has yet to be broad-based and an imminent interest rate hike may
be unnecessary," KGI Securities said in a
report.
Energy shares were mixed, with PTT up 0.6 percent
and PTT Global Chemical down 0.8 percent, as the
government restructures the energy industry, including a
potential reform.
"PTT stands to gain the most from the reform through NGV and
LPG re-pricing," said KGI. "On the other hand, PTTGC stands to
lose as much as 3.4-5.2 billion baht a year to its bottom-line
or 10-15 percent to fiscal year 2015F estimates."
Elsewhere, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 1
percent as cautious investors offloaded stocks because of two
exchange-traded funds' review week.
Malaysia is shut for a holiday and will reopen on
Wednesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0617 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3285.71 3312.47 -0.81
Bangkok 1581.63 1579.12 +0.16
Jakarta 5140.08 5144.89 -0.09
Manila 7178.18 7161.27 +0.24
Ho Chi Minh 623.66 630.34 -1.06
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)