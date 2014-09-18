BANGKOK, Sept 18 Most Southeast Asian markets
gained on Thursday, with banking shares outperforming in
Malaysia before the central bank rate decision, while stocks in
Indonesia and Thailand closed at their highest in more than a
week.
Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged
at 3.25 percent on Thursday, holding off from a second
tightening in less than three months after recent signs of a
slowdown in exports and credit growth.
The rate decision came after the market closed.
Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended a tad higher,
with shares of Public Bank and Maybank
rising in strong volume.
Local institutions and domestic retail investors bought
Malaysian stocks worth a net 129.6 million ringgit ($40.12
million) and 11.5 million ringgit, respectively, while foreign
investors were net sellers, stock exchange data showed.
Jakarta's composite index edged up 0.4 percent while
the Thai index closed up 0.9 percent, both hitting their
highest closing levels since Sept. 8.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3297.29 3296.48 +0.02
Kuala Lumpur 1845.32 1843.78 +0.08
Bangkok 1584.23 1570.64 +0.87
Jakarta 5208.14 5188.18 +0.38
Manila 7287.29 7231.84 +0.77
Ho Chi Minh 615.80 625.66 -1.58
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
Singapore 3297.29 3167.43 +4.10
Kuala Lumpur 1845.32 1866.96 -1.16
Bangkok 1584.23 1298.71 +21.98
Jakarta 5208.14 4274.18 +21.85
Manila 7287.29 5889.83 +23.73
Ho Chi Minh 615.80 504.63 +22.03
(1 US dollar = 3.2300 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)