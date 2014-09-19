BANGKOK, Sept 19 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Friday, with Indonesian key share index rising for a third day to a near two-week closing high amid expectations of a cut in fuel subsidy. Jakarta's composite index closed up 0.4 percent at 5,227.58, the highest close since Sept. 8, taking its gain on the week to 1.6 percent, the biggest since the week ended Aug. 15. Shares of telecommunications company Telkom Indonesia rallied 5.6 percent on the week as investors shifted money into defensive sectors amid talks about the government's planned fuel price hike. The region ended the week mixed. Singapore fell 1.2 percent on the week after five consecutive weeks of gain amid weakness in property shares, Malaysia down 0.3 percent on the week, a second straight week of decline, and Vietnam a 3 percent drop. Thailand eked out a modest 0.2 percent weekly rise. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3305.05 3297.29 +0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1849.49 1845.32 +0.23 Bangkok 1584.91 1584.23 +0.04 Jakarta 5227.58 5208.14 +0.37 Ho Chi Minh 613.29 615.80 -0.41 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3305.05 3167.43 +4.34 Kuala Lumpur 1849.49 1866.96 -0.94 Bangkok 1584.91 1298.71 +22.04 Jakarta 5227.58 4274.18 +22.31 Manila -- 5889.83 +23.73 Ho Chi Minh 613.29 504.63 +21.53 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)