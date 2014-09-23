Sept 23 Indonesian shares fell to a one-week low on Tuesday amid concerns about China's growth even after a private survey showed factory activity unexpectedly picked up in September. The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.6 percent to its lowest close since Sept. 17. Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta, said concern over China's economic growth is still dominant in the Indonesian market. "There are concerns for slowing demand for commodities which may affect companies in Indonesia," he said. However, commodities across the region got a break from the recent selloff after a preliminary HSBC survey showed Chinese manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly faster pace even as employment fell to a 5-1/2 year low. Elsewhere, Malaysia's main stock index fell 0.3 percent to its lowest close since Aug. 8 after touching a six-month low during early trade. Foreign investors sold a net $78.74 million worth of Malaysian shares on Tuesday. The Philippines' share index fell 0.1 percent, while Vietnam also retreated to a more than one-month low. Singapore and Thailand bucked the trend, ending steady. Bangkok saw net foreign inflows of $18.49 million. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3298.09 3296.57 +0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1840.19 1846.05 -0.32 Bangkok 1590.13 1589.51 +0.04 Jakarta 5188.11 5219.80 -0.61 Manila 7271.62 7279.86 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 610.39 611.93 -0.25 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3298.09 3167.43 +4.13 Kuala Lumpur 1840.19 1866.96 -1.43 Bangkok 1590.13 1298.71 +22.44 Jakarta 5188.11 4274.18 +21.38 Manila 7271.62 5889.83 +23.46 Ho Chi Minh 610.39 504.63 +20.96 (1 US dollar = 3.2435 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 32.2100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)